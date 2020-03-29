COPING WITH CORONAVIRUS: OP's Palmer says, 'Take care of safety, health, family'

Three weeks ago, Orangeburg Prep baseball had just opened the season with three wins against quality regional public school programs. The SCISA season was just ahead and Indians head coach Andy Palmer looked forward to the possibilities for his squad.
This past week, with no school assembly or statewide sports allowed since March 16, Palmer spent some time picking up roadside litter near Indian Field, where he also coaches the OP football team each fall.
Coaches and players in all sports statewide are waiting for an all-clear signal from the top of the chain of command in government to return to regularly scheduled gatherings.
Indians baseball opened the season with a 2-1 win against Bamberg-Ehrhardt, before winning both games they played in a tournament hosted by Pelion High School.
After a few days off for the OPS seniors to return from a trip to Washington, D.C., and surrounding areas, the team was supposed to take the field on March 16 at home against Pinewood Prep.
But that was the day all South Carolina spring prep sports were stopped as schools were shut down by order of the governor to help protect public health in the growing wake of the coronavirus COVID-19 spread.
"We just urged our kids to stay safe, stay healthy and be prepared to play again when that time rolls around," Palmer said. "From B-Team through varsity, our kids had worked so hard for this baseball season. We had missed a few games because of all the rain, then the weather got good, we start off 3-0 on varsity, then it all shut down.
"Since then, our kids have been taking care of things for the classroom online, and our faculty, staff and administration have done a great job with Google Classroom, from kindergarten age through the senior class."
Changes in schedule and routine have shaken up the lives of young and old alike across the country and most of the world.
"The kids are looking for a return to everyday life and extracurricular activities," Palmer said. "This is not anything anybody could have been prepared for.
"Hopefully they will be good in the classroom, and maybe get workouts in at home, even if it's just exercise in the house or in the yard. The biggest thing is making sure they are OK and their families are OK."
Safety, both now and during athletic competition, is of utmost importance.
"We'll get back to it when we do," Palmer said. "I've told my staff to hit it running when we have the opportunity to get back to normalcy.
"The ball fields are being cut and the weight room is cleaned and shined and ready to be used. But, for now, all that is shut down, since large groups can't get together."
Palmer is thankful to have assistant coaches who already had workout schedules structured for student athletes to follow. Such workouts might be limited to just push-ups and free weights at home, for the time being. But the coach believes "like any organization" you have to weather storms together, even when you are physically apart.
"It's tough, but there will be more opportunities out there in the future," Palmer said. "Everyone is looking forward to the time when life can get back on track."
High school baseball and softball teams around the state don't know if there will be a chance for an abbreviated finish to the regular season or even state playoffs in the weeks to come.
"We all need to take care of safety and health and family first," Palmer said. "So, at this point, we are shut down through April 30. Of course, there could be another extension added on to that.
"Most of what we can do is pray to God that this thing alleviates itself sooner rather than later."
Things won't change soon enough for the originally scheduled Senior Night for Indian baseball players to take place on April 16. But seniors will be recognized at the appropriate time.
"All schools with athletic programs need to do something to recognize seniors, since they are missing a lot at this time," Palmer said. "They are right in the middle of it, and I think this will be something in their life where it's 'I remember what I was during. ...'"
At Orangeburg Prep, as with most schools, more seasons than just baseball and softball are being impacted. The Indians are missing out on soccer, golf, track and field, and SCISA speed and strength competitions (which would have originally held statewide events this past weekend).
Other than missing use of the weight room on campus, OP football players are mainly looking forward to an all-clear announcement for summer workouts to begin on or near schedule.
"We have so many student athletes who we encourage to play multiple sports, and with me coaching both baseball and football, we will transition our focus when the time comes," Palmer said. "If we are playing an amended baseball schedule, the day it ends we will plan so the next day we will start football workouts.
"If we end baseball on a Friday, hopefully in a state title game, then we will get going on football the following Monday. Usually there is plenty of time for late spring and summer workouts. But we are still telling our guys who aren't involved with another sport to have the mentality of get every rep you can every day you are working out."
OP football players would be working out Monday through Thursday of each week in the spring.
"That weight room is normally open for everybody in all of our sports, but it is closed now because it has to be closed," Palmer said. "We had kids just a few weeks ago out there doing QB camps and organizing workouts on off days to throw the football around and just be teammates.
"But we are in a holding pattern for now. Along with encouraging them to get exercise, I've encouraged them to follow up with teachers on all classes, and turn in all assignments."
Palmer would like nothing better than to have April 30 roll around and be able to plan for a return to a normal life and sports schedule in May.
Until then, however, he plans to keep a check on the Indians’ baseball and football fields, spend more time with a house full of family, and hear his 3-year-old daughter ask daily if it's a school day.
"Most historical events have been confined to a day or a world conflict of some sort, but this happens to be something a little different along those lines," Palmer said. "It's the health of the world we are talking about.
"We all need to keep our fitness level up, have a solid body and a sound mind. You've got to have contingencies in place, even for something fully unexpected like this. In the South, of course you will know it's a normal day when some form of baseball and football is a part of things, a trip to Atlanta for a game is possible or watching college football is part of the plan. Then we'll have a grip on a return to everyday life."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.