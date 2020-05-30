Calhoun Academy's Felder wins SCISA's Bill Simpson Award

“Bates Felder personified every aspect that the Bill Simpson Award stands for in student achievement, student service, and student leadership,” said Mike Fanning, SCISA athletic director.

Felder was the valedictorian of the Class of 2020 at Calhoun Academy in St. Matthews. He lettered in and was the captain of the Cavaliers' varsity football, basketball, and baseball teams.

He was elected as the student body president. He was a Palmetto Boys State representative who also served on the school yearbook staff and participated on the debate team.

"The hardest part was that we had great runs in football and basketball, but we only got to a few games in for baseball, and they were pretty special to me," Felder said, referencing the spring shutdown of all high school sports, due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Baseball is what I really miss the most; it's always been my favorite.

"But, it was a great senior year, making playoffs for the first time in about four years in both football and basketball. We had a real shot at a baseball championship, but it has been a weird year under weird circumstances."