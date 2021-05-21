Bamberg-Ehrhardt softball wins district title, Red Raiders baseball eliminated

BAMBERG — Bamberg-Ehrhardt softball used a late rally to rebound from a 3-0 deficit and win 4-3 against visiting Johnsonville on Friday to capture the SCHSL Class A District 4 Championship in Lower State bracket play.

With the win, the Lady Red Raiders (20-2 record), who also gave Johnsonville a 4-1 loss in Bamberg earlier in the week, advance to play at Lake View on Monday in Game One of a best-of-three series for the Class A Lower State Championship.

"We've played some close games this year, from the Florence preseason tournament, to a tournament at Myrtle Beach, and on through the season," said Robert Williams, B-E head softball coach. "These girls have always found a way to get hits when we need them, get runs and win.

"We knew we would get some hits at some point. Our fans were great for us and kept our girls up, so they didn't panic. We struggled to get runners most of the night, and did a great job of getting them on late and getting them in.