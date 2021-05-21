Bamberg-Ehrhardt softball wins district title, Red Raiders baseball eliminated

BAMBERG — Bamberg-Ehrhardt softball used a late rally to rebound from a 3-0 deficit and win 4-3 against visiting Johnsonville on Friday to capture the SCHSL Class A District 4 Championship in Lower State bracket play.
With the win, the Lady Red Raiders (20-2 record), who also gave Johnsonville a 4-1 loss in Bamberg earlier in the week, advance to play at Lake View on Monday in Game One of a best-of-three series for the Class A Lower State Championship.
"We've played some close games this year, from the Florence preseason tournament, to a tournament at Myrtle Beach, and on through the season," said Robert Williams, B-E head softball coach. "These girls have always found a way to get hits when we need them, get runs and win.
"We knew we would get some hits at some point. Our fans were great for us and kept our girls up, so they didn't panic. We struggled to get runners most of the night, and did a great job of getting them on late and getting them in.
"We only have one senior, but we've played good all year, and we're going to have solid pitching and play well defensively. A few days of practice were good for us, after playing (Johnsonville) on Monday. Lake View is usually a very solid team. But I don't know what all they have this year. We knew we had a talented team this season, full of competitors, so we expected to make a decent run (in playoffs)."
That run continues, thanks to Friday's late-game scoring by B-E.
Johnsonville got the bats going in the first inning with a couple hits, before scoring two runs in the second inning on a single by Olivia Powell to take the early advantage. The Lady Flashes then added a run in the fourth inning.
B-E continued to play hard on defense, with Elaney Sanders delivering a diving stop from second base and completing a throw to Jakiah Wilson at first for the final out in the top of the fifth.
With the score still 3-0 in favor of the visitors in the bottom of the sixth, Amanda Ahlin stroked a solo home run over the right field fence. With one out in the at-bat, Riley Johnson reached base on a walk and then advanced to second on a single from Wilson. With runners on first and second, Mikayla Hallman lined a single, scoring Johnson and advancing Tamiya Toomer, who was in as a courtesy runner for Wilson. Wallis Rutland hit a hard grounder to shortstop, scoring Toomer on a close play at the plate. Then, baiting the catcher, Rutland took off to second and the Johnsonville catcher made the throw, allowing Hallman to score for the 4-3 advantage for B-E.
The Lady Raiders held check on defense in the seventh to take the win and the district title.
Riley Johnson pitched all 7 innings for the Lady Red Raiders, logging 5 strikeouts, giving up 2 walks, and giving up 7 hits to Johnsonville.
Leading hitters for B-E were Jakiah Wilson (2-for-3), Mikayla Hallman (2-for-3, RBI), Amanda Ahlin (1-for-2, home run, RBI), and Wallis Rutland (1-for-3, RBI).
The Lady Flashes of Johnsonville, coached by Orangeburg native Walt Clark, finished the season with an 11-8 record.
Hannah Graham shouldered the loss in the circle for Johnsonville, going 6 innings, striking out 5 and allowing 6 hits. The Lady Flashes were led at the plate by Sophie Thompson (3-for-4), CeCe Lamb (2-for-3), and Powell (1-for-2, 2 RBI).
The Lady Raiders travel to Lake View on Monday to begin a best of 3 series for Lower State Championship.
VARSITY BASEBALL
Lake View 6
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 4
LAKE VIEW — The Bamberg-Ehrhardt Red Raiders finished the season with Friday's 6-4 loss in SCHSL Class A District Title play at Lake View.
B-E finished the season with a 17-8 record.
The Red Raiders pulled ahead late, taking a 4-2 advantage with a 3-run fifth inning.
But, the Wild Gators (unbeaten in playoffs) scored 4 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to grab the win and the District 4 Championship in Lower State play.
Jerome Simmons, Connor Warren and Gage Boykin each had 2 hits for the Red Raiders. Boykin had 2 RBI, while Simmons added another RBI.
Treyton Still pitched 5 innings for B-E, getting 7 strikeouts against the Wild Gators.
Senior Braxton Dimery pitched all 7 innings for Lake View, collecting 8 strikeouts against just 6 hits, picking up the win. Chris McGill had 2 RBI for the Wild Gators, who will start the Class A Lower State Championship series with a game Monday at Green Sea-Floyds, a team that won two games at East Clarendon on Friday.