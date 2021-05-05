B-E soccer rolls in playoff opener

Bamberg-Ehrhardt moved ahead in the S.C. High School League Class A playoffs with a 3-0 victory over Charleston Math and Science Tuesday night.

The Red Raiders’ three goals came from James McIntosh, Dakota Russell and Frank Hyland. Grabbing assists were Coby Hiers, Hyland and McIntosh.

“We started out slow but dominated in the second half,” head coach Joel Gladfelter said. “My players did the job they were supposed to do.”

B-E will play the winner of Royal Live Oaks vs. Whale Branch. If the opponent is Royal Live Oaks, the game will be the third between the two this season. The Red Raiders dropped both earlier contests.

“We already played them twice, lost both. First game we played they were the better team; second time we played even for 75 minutes. It was extremely even, fast-paced and physical,” Gladfelter said.

In other playoff soccer action:

Denmark-Olar over Calhoun County: 4-3 overtime win for D-O, with the game-winning goal coming from Christopher Sanders, who also bagged a brace (2 goals in 1 game).

Ridge Spring-Monetta 3, Branchville 2

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0