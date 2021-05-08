 Skip to main content
B-E soccer falls in second overtime
B-E soccer falls in second overtime

B-E soccer

B-E  team captain Colby Hiers, left, in action.

 Special to The T&D

The Red Raiders of Bamberg-Ehrhardt fell short 1-0 in double overtime to Royal Live Oaks of Hardeeville on Friday in Class A soccer playoff action.

“The key word was intense. Both teams started out slow. Second half both teams played well," B-E head coach Joel Gladfelter said.

“Royal Live Oaks played a good brand of soccer and were really physical. Bamberg played them stride for stride. It was good, clean competition,” Gladfelter said.

The loss ends B-E's season at 12-6 and was the third of the year to Royal Live Oaks.

Of the season, Gladfelter said, “We struggled a lot to come together as a unit, but I have a group of young men and women who are great people, tremendous athletes, and in the end, we came together."

He is now looking to next year.

“We’re going to miss a lot of talent and leadership, but we have a very strong sophomore and junior class that could definitely be a force to contend with," Gladfelter said.

In other playoff soccer action, Denmark-Olar fell to Southside Christian School, 16-0.

