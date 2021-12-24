2021 T&D All-Region Football Team: Bias All-Region Player of the Year

Whether on offense or defense, Bamberg-Ehrhardt senior Quincy Bias has a knack for knowing where to be.
Bias credits his four years of high school football that concluded with an appearance in the Class A state championship game a few weeks ago.
As a linebacker, Bias finished the season with 124 tackles including 39 tackles for loss. He had eight interceptions, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and 14 sacks.
On offense, Bias rushed for 886 yards and 11 touchdowns.
“The game has slowed down for me,” Bias said. “My coaches have given me everything, and helped me mature. I have become like a coach on the field.”
Bias said he feels blessed to be able to play football for the Red Raiders.
“It’s been a great experience,” Bias said. “People said we wouldn’t make it this far (playing for the Class A title), and even though we didn’t get the job done, it was a great year.
This year’s other top players include Denmark-Olar quarterback Keithan Washington who was named the SCHSL Offensive Player of the Year.
Washington was named All-State after rushing for 1,826 yards and 34 touchdowns and passing for 1,686 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also returned two kickoffs back for touchdowns.
The junior was named Region III-A Player of the Year.
Our SCSHL Defensive Player of the Year is Edisto’s Tyler Rickenbaker.
The senior was named All-State by the SC Football Coaches Association. He finished the year with 45 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, six pass break ups, five interceptions, five fumble recoveries (one returned for a touchdown and two blocked kicks.
Holly Hill Academy junior Tyler Wright earned our Offensive Player of the Year award for SCISA.
Wright rushed for 2,042 yards and 26 touchdowns to help lead the Raiders to an undefeated season, and second-consecutive SCISA Eight-Man championship.
Our SCISA Defensive Player of the Year is Dorchester Academy’s Hunter Hartzog.
Hartzog finished the year with 101 tackles, five sacks, two interceptions and recovered two fumlbes.
Calhoun County’s Wayne Farmer and Calhoun Academy’s Todd Layton have been named our Coaches of the Year.
After starting the season 1-4, Farmer helped lead the Saints to five-consecutive victories to claim the Region III-A championship. The Saints would earn a first-round bye and defeat McBee in the second round of the of Class A playoffs.
Layton led the Cavaliers to an 8-1 regular season, and would go unbeaten in region play, winning the SCISA Region I-A championship.
T&D ALL-REGION FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE (SCHSL)
- Russell Brunson (QB Calhoun County) – N/S All-Star threw for 1,686 yards and 20 touchdowns also rushed for 1,042 yards and 10 touchdowns
- Quintin Banks (RB Bamberg-Ehrhardt) – Led Red Raiders with 1,523 yards rushing and 23 touchdowns
- TJ Williams (RB Denmark-Olar) – All-State, rushed for 1,118 yards and 19 touchdowns also caught 14 passes for 326 yards a three touchdowns
- Jaylin Davis (WR Lake Marion) – 25 catches for 250 yards and five touchdowns
- Brushaurd Young (WR Denmark-Olar) – All-Region, caught 24 passes for 508 yards and six touchdowns
- Christian Draper (OL Bamberg-Ehrhardt) – Highest graded lineman at 92-percent, 31 knockdown blocks
- Lyndon Glover (OL Calhoun County) – Region III-A Offensive Lineman of the Year
- Ke’Mari Council (OL Lake Marion) – All-State, graded out at 92-percent, 23 pancake blocks
- Corey James (OL Orangeburg-Wilkinson) – All-Region, Elite Raw Talent All-American Bowl
- Y’Zorian Washington (OL Bamberg-Ehrhardt – Graded out at 90-percent
- Detrick Jenkins (ATH Lake Marion) – 25 catches for 400 yards and 10 touchdowns, five interceptions (two returned for touchdowns) and three kick returns for touchdowns
T&D ALL-REGION FIRST TEAM DEFENSE (SCHSL)
- Jerome Simmons (DL Bamberg-Ehrhardt) – 89 tackles, 44 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, three fumble recoveries (two for touchdowns)
- Ricardo Sprinkle (DL Orangeburg-Wilkinson) – All-Region, 41 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, five sacks
- Omar Goodwin (DL Bethune-Bowman) – All-State, 85 tackles, six sacks four forced fumbles
- Hiram Stready Jr. (DL Calhoun County) – 95 tackles, seven sacks, one interception
- Jamie Downing (LB Bamberg-Ehrhardt) – 143 tackles, 37 tackles for loss, four sacks
- Hamari Culyer (LB Lake Marion) – 91 tackles, six sacks, 22 tackles for loss
- Moe Seaton (LB Edisto) – 47.5 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack and one interception
- JaJuan Strong (DB Orangeburg-Wilkinson) – All-State, 33 tackles, five interceptions, 12 pass break ups and four touchdowns
- Andre Staley Jr. (DB Calhoun County) – 69 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, four sacks
- Lavon Aiken (DB Bethune-Bowman) – All-Region, 45 tackles, three interceptions
- Deiquan Montgomery (DB Lake Marion) – 73 tackles, eight sacks, 20 tackles for loss, 10 pass break ups and three fumble recoveries
T&D ALL-REGION FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE (SCHSL)
- Qumar Felder (DL Edisto) – 34.5 tackles, three sacks, 11 tackles for loss
- Keondre Dickson (DL Orangeburg-Wilkinson) – All-Region, 67 tackles, five sacks, three tackles for loss
- Jaquari Williams (DL Denmark-Olar) – 45 tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks
- Xy’quarius Nimmons (DL Branchville) – 58 tackles, seven sacks, 14.5 tackles for loss
- Tyzir Rush-Dickson (LB Orangeburg-Wilkinson) – All-Region, 76 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks
- Bubba Lytle (LB Branchville) – 84 tackles, 3.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, three fumble recoveries
- Demarcus Gavin (LB Lake Marion) – 82 tackles, seven sacks
- Trevon Coleman (DB Calhoun County) – 61 tackles, two sacks, one interception
- Jordan Perry (DB Orangeburg-Wilkinson) – All-Region, Junior Showcase participant
- Chris Sanders (DB Denmark-Olar) – 61 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception
- Amare Haynes (DB Calhoun County) – 45 tackles, 10 tackles for loss
T&D ALL-REGION SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE (SCHSL)
- Ronnie Nester (QB Branchville) – 1,409 yards passing, 18 touchdowns, 441 yards rushing, 12 touchdowns
- Zayvion Washington (RB Lake Marion) – 1,002 yards rushing, 10 touchdowns
- Nick Folk (RB Bamberg-Ehrhardt) – 1,478 yards rushing, 18 touchdowns
- Philijuan Saldano (RB Branchville) – 1,148 yards rushing, 12 touchdowns
- Justen Brunson (WR Calhoun County) – 20 catches, 399 yards receiving, eight touchdowns
- Anthony Williams (WR Bamberg-Ehrhardt) - 410 yards receiving, three touchdowns
- Trot Sutton (OL Bamberg-Ehrhardt) – Graded out 89-percent
- JaQuan Sprinkle (OL Orangeburg-Wilkinson) – Elite 88 Jr. Showcase participant
- Khakha Saldano (OL Branchville) – Graded out 85-percent, 18 knockdown blocks
- Jeremiah Frazier (OL Lake Marion) – Graded out 82-percent, six pancakes
- Don-Tariq Nash-Perkins (K Orangeburg-Wilkinson) – All-Region, five touchbacks, averaged 32.3 yards per punt
T&D ALL-REGION FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE (SCISA)
- Matt Layton (QB Calhoun Academy) – Region Player of the Year, 1,830 all-purpose yards, 17 touchdowns
- Cayden Harris (RB Orangeburg Christian) – Rushed for 570 yards and two touchdowns,
- Marion Breland (RB Holly Hill Academy) – 497 yards rushing, nine touchdowns
- Kade Strickland (RB Calhoun Academy) – All-State, 633 yards rushing, nine touchdowns
- Lane Noe (FB Calhoun Academy) – All-State, graded out 93-percent, six knockdown blocks, three rushing touchdowns
- Ben Marchant (WR Dorchester Academy) – 305 yards receiving and two touchdowns
- Cale Quattlebaum (OL Calhoun Academy) – North/South All-Star, graded out 84-percent
- Seth Robinson (OL Orangeburg Prep) – Graded out 91-percent
- Cameron Crosby (OL Calhoun Academy) – All-Region, graded out 90-percent, six knockdown blocks
- Chase Cooper (OL Calhoun Academy) – All-Region, graded out 89-percent, four knockdown blocks
- Mikey Templeton (TE Orangeburg Prep) – Graded out 88-percent, 21 catches, 263 yards, two touchdowns
T&D ALL-REGION FIRST TEAM DEFENSE (SCISA)
Davin Walling (DL Holly Hill Academy – 38 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 10 sacks
Dylan Price (DL Dorchester Academy) – 65 tackles, three sacks, three forced fumbles
Carter Judy (DL Holly Hill Academy) – 24 tackles, seven tackles for loss
Adam Lowder (DL Calhoun Academy) – 38 tackles, six sacks, two pass break ups, forced fumble
Connor Hartzog (LB Dorchester Academy) – 95 tackles, five sacks, one interception
Hunter Summers (LB Calhoun Academy) – 60 tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss
Caleb Thompson (LB Dorchester Academy) – 70 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks
Perrin Breland (DB Holly Hill Academy) – 38 tackles, six interceptions
Mason Polin (DB Calhoun Academy) – All-Region, 53 tackles, two interceptions
Haden Hartzog (DB Dorchester Academy – 75 tackles, eight interceptions
Andrew Hunter (DB Orangeburg Prep) – 30 tackles, two interceptions
T&D ALL-REGION HONORABLE MENTIONS (SCHSL)
- Quarterbacks: Derick Simons (Bethune-Bowman) – 589 yards passing, six touchdowns; Navian Hilliard (Lake Marion) – 900 yards passing, 508 yards rushing, 24 total touchdowns
- Running Backs: Jalen Avinger (Bethune-Bowman) – 480 yards, three touchdowns; JoQwan Guinyard (Orangeburg-Wilkinson) – 503 yards rushing; Devin Bull (Calhoun County) – 798 yards rushing, 10 touchdowns
- Receivers: Christian Zachary (Calhoun County) – 18 catches, 389 yards, seven touchdowns; Lavon Aiken (Bethune-Bowman) – 12 catches, 180 yards, one touchdown; Mason Miles (Lake Marion)
- Athlete: Isaiah Johnson (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) – 370 yards receiving, two touchdowns, 325 yards rushing, 225 yards passing
- Defensive Line: Demond Sprinkle (Orangeburg-Wilkinson) – All-Region, 43 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks; Michael Bowman (Orangeburg-Wilkinson) – All-Region, 51 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four sacks; Darren Bryant (Lake Marion)
- Linebackers: Javon Freeman (Bethune-Bowman) – 28 tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss
- Defensive Backs: Maurice Livingston (Orangeburg-Wilkinson) – 33 tackles, one tackle for loss, three interceptions, three pass break ups; Jamavie Glover (Calhoun County) – 31 tackles, two interceptions; Rolik Jackson (Calhoun County) – 38 tackles, two interceptions; Keith McKune (Lake Marion)
T&D ALL-REGION HONORABLE MENTIONS (SCISA)
- Quarterbacks: McCullough Mims (Orangeburg Prep) – All-Region, 546 total yards, eight touchdowns, two kickoffs for touchdown; Jacob Rogers (Holly Hill Academy) – 720 yards passing, 13 touchdowns
- Running Backs: Andrew Tucker (Calhoun Academy) – All-Region, 441 yards rushing, eight touchdowns; Ben Singletary (Dorchester Academy) – 605 all-purpose yards, four touchdowns; Wyatt Kirby (Orangeburg Christian) – 400 yards rushing, one touchdown
- Receivers: Connor Hayes (Calhoun Academy) – Eight catches, 140 yards; Luke Stokes (Dorchester Academy) – 215 all-purpose yards, four touchdowns
- Offensive Line: Connor Brandon (Orangeburg Prep)
- Defensive Line: Dylan Rivera (Holly Hill Academy) – 33 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, two sacks; Cooper Canaday (Holly Hill Academy) – 21 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks; Carter Judy (Holly Hill Academy) – 24 tackles, seven tackles for loss
- Linebackers: Harley Watkins (Holly Hill Academy) – 28 tackles, two sacks, one interceptions; Jay Plummer (Orangeburg Prep); Joe Hufham – 31 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks
- Defensive Backs: Austin Hall (Orangeburg Prep); Andrew Tucker (Calhoun Academy) – 32 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack; Cade Carson (Calhoun Academy) – 24 tackles, four interceptions; Connor Hayes (Calhoun Academy) – 14 tackles, nine pass break ups; Wayland Gruber (Dorchester Academy) – 45 tackles, two interceptions