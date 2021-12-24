2021 T&D All-Region Football Team: Bias All-Region Player of the Year

Whether on offense or defense, Bamberg-Ehrhardt senior Quincy Bias has a knack for knowing where to be.

Bias credits his four years of high school football that concluded with an appearance in the Class A state championship game a few weeks ago.

As a linebacker, Bias finished the season with 124 tackles including 39 tackles for loss. He had eight interceptions, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and 14 sacks.

On offense, Bias rushed for 886 yards and 11 touchdowns.

“The game has slowed down for me,” Bias said. “My coaches have given me everything, and helped me mature. I have become like a coach on the field.”

Bias said he feels blessed to be able to play football for the Red Raiders.

“It’s been a great experience,” Bias said. “People said we wouldn’t make it this far (playing for the Class A title), and even though we didn’t get the job done, it was a great year.

This year’s other top players include Denmark-Olar quarterback Keithan Washington who was named the SCHSL Offensive Player of the Year.

Washington was named All-State after rushing for 1,826 yards and 34 touchdowns and passing for 1,686 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also returned two kickoffs back for touchdowns.

The junior was named Region III-A Player of the Year.

Our SCSHL Defensive Player of the Year is Edisto’s Tyler Rickenbaker.

The senior was named All-State by the SC Football Coaches Association. He finished the year with 45 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, six pass break ups, five interceptions, five fumble recoveries (one returned for a touchdown and two blocked kicks.

Holly Hill Academy junior Tyler Wright earned our Offensive Player of the Year award for SCISA.

Wright rushed for 2,042 yards and 26 touchdowns to help lead the Raiders to an undefeated season, and second-consecutive SCISA Eight-Man championship.

Our SCISA Defensive Player of the Year is Dorchester Academy’s Hunter Hartzog.

Hartzog finished the year with 101 tackles, five sacks, two interceptions and recovered two fumlbes.

Calhoun County’s Wayne Farmer and Calhoun Academy’s Todd Layton have been named our Coaches of the Year.

After starting the season 1-4, Farmer helped lead the Saints to five-consecutive victories to claim the Region III-A championship. The Saints would earn a first-round bye and defeat McBee in the second round of the of Class A playoffs.

Layton led the Cavaliers to an 8-1 regular season, and would go unbeaten in region play, winning the SCISA Region I-A championship.

T&D ALL-REGION FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE (SCHSL)

Russell Brunson (QB Calhoun County) – N/S All-Star threw for 1,686 yards and 20 touchdowns also rushed for 1,042 yards and 10 touchdowns

Quintin Banks (RB Bamberg-Ehrhardt) – Led Red Raiders with 1,523 yards rushing and 23 touchdowns

TJ Williams (RB Denmark-Olar) – All-State, rushed for 1,118 yards and 19 touchdowns also caught 14 passes for 326 yards a three touchdowns

Jaylin Davis (WR Lake Marion) – 25 catches for 250 yards and five touchdowns

Brushaurd Young (WR Denmark-Olar) – All-Region, caught 24 passes for 508 yards and six touchdowns

Christian Draper (OL Bamberg-Ehrhardt) – Highest graded lineman at 92-percent, 31 knockdown blocks

Lyndon Glover (OL Calhoun County) – Region III-A Offensive Lineman of the Year

Ke’Mari Council (OL Lake Marion) – All-State, graded out at 92-percent, 23 pancake blocks

Corey James (OL Orangeburg-Wilkinson) – All-Region, Elite Raw Talent All-American Bowl

Y’Zorian Washington (OL Bamberg-Ehrhardt – Graded out at 90-percent

Detrick Jenkins (ATH Lake Marion) – 25 catches for 400 yards and 10 touchdowns, five interceptions (two returned for touchdowns) and three kick returns for touchdowns

T&D ALL-REGION FIRST TEAM DEFENSE (SCHSL)

Jerome Simmons (DL Bamberg-Ehrhardt) – 89 tackles, 44 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, three fumble recoveries (two for touchdowns)

Ricardo Sprinkle (DL Orangeburg-Wilkinson) – All-Region, 41 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, five sacks

Omar Goodwin (DL Bethune-Bowman) – All-State, 85 tackles, six sacks four forced fumbles

Hiram Stready Jr. (DL Calhoun County) – 95 tackles, seven sacks, one interception

Jamie Downing (LB Bamberg-Ehrhardt) – 143 tackles, 37 tackles for loss, four sacks

Hamari Culyer (LB Lake Marion) – 91 tackles, six sacks, 22 tackles for loss

Moe Seaton (LB Edisto) – 47.5 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack and one interception

JaJuan Strong (DB Orangeburg-Wilkinson) – All-State, 33 tackles, five interceptions, 12 pass break ups and four touchdowns

Andre Staley Jr. (DB Calhoun County) – 69 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, four sacks

Lavon Aiken (DB Bethune-Bowman) – All-Region, 45 tackles, three interceptions

Deiquan Montgomery (DB Lake Marion) – 73 tackles, eight sacks, 20 tackles for loss, 10 pass break ups and three fumble recoveries

T&D ALL-REGION SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE (SCHSL)

Qumar Felder (DL Edisto) – 34.5 tackles, three sacks, 11 tackles for loss

Keondre Dickson (DL Orangeburg-Wilkinson) – All-Region, 67 tackles, five sacks, three tackles for loss

Jaquari Williams (DL Denmark-Olar) – 45 tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks

Xy’quarius Nimmons (DL Branchville) – 58 tackles, seven sacks, 14.5 tackles for loss

Tyzir Rush-Dickson (LB Orangeburg-Wilkinson) – All-Region, 76 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks

Bubba Lytle (LB Branchville) – 84 tackles, 3.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, three fumble recoveries

Demarcus Gavin (LB Lake Marion) – 82 tackles, seven sacks

Trevon Coleman (DB Calhoun County) – 61 tackles, two sacks, one interception

Jordan Perry (DB Orangeburg-Wilkinson) – All-Region, Junior Showcase participant

Chris Sanders (DB Denmark-Olar) – 61 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception

Amare Haynes (DB Calhoun County) – 45 tackles, 10 tackles for loss

T&D ALL-REGION SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE (SCHSL)

Ronnie Nester (QB Branchville) – 1,409 yards passing, 18 touchdowns, 441 yards rushing, 12 touchdowns

Zayvion Washington (RB Lake Marion) – 1,002 yards rushing, 10 touchdowns

Nick Folk (RB Bamberg-Ehrhardt) – 1,478 yards rushing, 18 touchdowns

Philijuan Saldano (RB Branchville) – 1,148 yards rushing, 12 touchdowns

Justen Brunson (WR Calhoun County) – 20 catches, 399 yards receiving, eight touchdowns

Anthony Williams (WR Bamberg-Ehrhardt) - 410 yards receiving, three touchdowns

Trot Sutton (OL Bamberg-Ehrhardt) – Graded out 89-percent

JaQuan Sprinkle (OL Orangeburg-Wilkinson) – Elite 88 Jr. Showcase participant

Khakha Saldano (OL Branchville) – Graded out 85-percent, 18 knockdown blocks

Jeremiah Frazier (OL Lake Marion) – Graded out 82-percent, six pancakes

Don-Tariq Nash-Perkins (K Orangeburg-Wilkinson) – All-Region, five touchbacks, averaged 32.3 yards per punt

T&D ALL-REGION FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE (SCISA)

Matt Layton (QB Calhoun Academy) – Region Player of the Year, 1,830 all-purpose yards, 17 touchdowns

Cayden Harris (RB Orangeburg Christian) – Rushed for 570 yards and two touchdowns,

Marion Breland (RB Holly Hill Academy) – 497 yards rushing, nine touchdowns

Kade Strickland (RB Calhoun Academy) – All-State, 633 yards rushing, nine touchdowns

Lane Noe (FB Calhoun Academy) – All-State, graded out 93-percent, six knockdown blocks, three rushing touchdowns

Ben Marchant (WR Dorchester Academy) – 305 yards receiving and two touchdowns

Cale Quattlebaum (OL Calhoun Academy) – North/South All-Star, graded out 84-percent

Seth Robinson (OL Orangeburg Prep) – Graded out 91-percent

Cameron Crosby (OL Calhoun Academy) – All-Region, graded out 90-percent, six knockdown blocks

Chase Cooper (OL Calhoun Academy) – All-Region, graded out 89-percent, four knockdown blocks

Mikey Templeton (TE Orangeburg Prep) – Graded out 88-percent, 21 catches, 263 yards, two touchdowns

T&D ALL-REGION FIRST TEAM DEFENSE (SCISA)

Davin Walling (DL Holly Hill Academy – 38 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 10 sacks

Dylan Price (DL Dorchester Academy) – 65 tackles, three sacks, three forced fumbles

Carter Judy (DL Holly Hill Academy) – 24 tackles, seven tackles for loss

Adam Lowder (DL Calhoun Academy) – 38 tackles, six sacks, two pass break ups, forced fumble

Connor Hartzog (LB Dorchester Academy) – 95 tackles, five sacks, one interception

Hunter Summers (LB Calhoun Academy) – 60 tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss

Caleb Thompson (LB Dorchester Academy) – 70 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks

Perrin Breland (DB Holly Hill Academy) – 38 tackles, six interceptions

Mason Polin (DB Calhoun Academy) – All-Region, 53 tackles, two interceptions

Haden Hartzog (DB Dorchester Academy – 75 tackles, eight interceptions

Andrew Hunter (DB Orangeburg Prep) – 30 tackles, two interceptions

T&D ALL-REGION HONORABLE MENTIONS (SCHSL)

Quarterbacks: Derick Simons (Bethune-Bowman) – 589 yards passing, six touchdowns; Navian Hilliard (Lake Marion) – 900 yards passing, 508 yards rushing, 24 total touchdowns

Running Backs: Jalen Avinger (Bethune-Bowman) – 480 yards, three touchdowns; JoQwan Guinyard (Orangeburg-Wilkinson) – 503 yards rushing; Devin Bull (Calhoun County) – 798 yards rushing, 10 touchdowns

Receivers: Christian Zachary (Calhoun County) – 18 catches, 389 yards, seven touchdowns; Lavon Aiken (Bethune-Bowman) – 12 catches, 180 yards, one touchdown; Mason Miles (Lake Marion)

Athlete: Isaiah Johnson (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) – 370 yards receiving, two touchdowns, 325 yards rushing, 225 yards passing

Defensive Line: Demond Sprinkle (Orangeburg-Wilkinson) – All-Region, 43 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks; Michael Bowman (Orangeburg-Wilkinson) – All-Region, 51 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four sacks; Darren Bryant (Lake Marion)

Linebackers: Javon Freeman (Bethune-Bowman) – 28 tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss

Defensive Backs: Maurice Livingston (Orangeburg-Wilkinson) – 33 tackles, one tackle for loss, three interceptions, three pass break ups; Jamavie Glover (Calhoun County) – 31 tackles, two interceptions; Rolik Jackson (Calhoun County) – 38 tackles, two interceptions; Keith McKune (Lake Marion)

T&D ALL-REGION HONORABLE MENTIONS (SCISA)

Quarterbacks: McCullough Mims (Orangeburg Prep) – All-Region, 546 total yards, eight touchdowns, two kickoffs for touchdown; Jacob Rogers (Holly Hill Academy) – 720 yards passing, 13 touchdowns

Running Backs: Andrew Tucker (Calhoun Academy) – All-Region, 441 yards rushing, eight touchdowns; Ben Singletary (Dorchester Academy) – 605 all-purpose yards, four touchdowns; Wyatt Kirby (Orangeburg Christian) – 400 yards rushing, one touchdown

Receivers: Connor Hayes (Calhoun Academy) – Eight catches, 140 yards; Luke Stokes (Dorchester Academy) – 215 all-purpose yards, four touchdowns

Offensive Line: Connor Brandon (Orangeburg Prep)

Defensive Line: Dylan Rivera (Holly Hill Academy) – 33 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, two sacks; Cooper Canaday (Holly Hill Academy) – 21 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks; Carter Judy (Holly Hill Academy) – 24 tackles, seven tackles for loss

Linebackers: Harley Watkins (Holly Hill Academy) – 28 tackles, two sacks, one interceptions; Jay Plummer (Orangeburg Prep); Joe Hufham – 31 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks

Defensive Backs: Austin Hall (Orangeburg Prep); Andrew Tucker (Calhoun Academy) – 32 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack; Cade Carson (Calhoun Academy) – 24 tackles, four interceptions; Connor Hayes (Calhoun Academy) – 14 tackles, nine pass break ups; Wayland Gruber (Dorchester Academy) – 45 tackles, two interceptions

