HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: B-E aims for return to title match

The Bamberg-Ehrhardt wrestling team is looking to get back to the state championship after winning titles in 2018, '19 and '20.

Last season, the Red Raiders were eliminated by Pelion in the second round of the Class 2A-A state tournament. Head coach Rell Haynes said his team has been working during the offseason in order to make another championship run.

“We’re working on getting better,” Haynes said after B-E defeated C.A. Johnson and Swansea in a tri-match. “We graduated eight seniors from last year’s team, so there are a lot of new faces on the roster this year.”

The biggest loss was four-year state qualifier Zymire Chisolm, who spent a majority of last season ranked No. 1 in Class 2A-A at the 126-pound weight class.

Senior Kenneth Grant returns after qualifying for the state tournament last year at the 220-pound weight class.

“(Kenneth) has been wrestling since the seventh grade, so this is his sixth year in the program,” Haynes said. “He’s provided good leadership, especially to the new guys.”

Another returner is Phoenix Sandifer, who spent time ranked in the 106-pound weight class a year ago.

“We got a chance to be great,” Sandifer said. “The biggest things we’re working on are discipline and conditioning. The new guys are starting to learn some moves, but we have to get better as a team. I hope I can do well this season. I hope we all do well.”

The Red Raiders defeated C.A. Johnson 39-33 while taking down Class 3A Swansea 40-36. Haynes said his team is learning how important conditioning can be.

“As the season progresses, we hope to continue to improve,” Haynes said. “We’ve been working on getting stronger and improving our technique, but we have got to get into shape. We’re definitely not in shape right now.”

B-E football players Demetrius Odom and Nick Folk have joined the team this season. Haynes said he’s likes what he sees from the two first-time wrestlers.

“They have been the top newcomers,” Haynes said. “They have brought a lot to the team.”

The Red Raiders enter the season ranked No. 12 in Class 2A-A preseason poll. They are the third-ranked Class A school listed in the poll. Bamberg-Ehrhardt is scheduled to take part in the Rumble on the River at North Augusta High School Dec. 20-21.