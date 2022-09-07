HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: O-W team has big shoes to fill

Orangeburg-Wilkinson volleyball is looking to replace six seniors from last year’s team that advanced to the second round of the Class 3A state tournament.

“Those losses were really big,” O-W head coach Denolis Wright said. “I started seeing it in some of the scrimmages we had earlier this season. These girls have some big shoes to fill.”

Wright said most of the offseason was spent looking for a new setter.

“That’s been a struggle,” Wright said. “We have one that is young and inexperienced and another that did not play at all last year. We’re trying to groom them (into the position) and I think they’re catching on. We had a rocky start, but we’re starting to come together.”

Orangeburg-Wilkinson hosted the Bruinette Classic preseason tournament, which featured 20 teams from around the state. O-W was able to defeat Branchville to win the Gold Division.

“The tournament gave us a chance to see who will work at each position,” Wright said. “We return four players (from last year’s team) and two starters, so we’re trying to be consistent.”

The Bruinettes opened region play Tuesday with a 3-0 (25-10, 25-10, 25-21) win over Brookland-Cayce. Trinity Winningham led Orangeburg-Wilkinson with 26 service points, eight service aces, 19 digs and nine kills.

New libero Darian Dawson had 31 digs and 14 service points for O-W. Wright said Dawson was hesitant about taking over the spot, but has taken on more responsibility and is beginning to grow into the role.

Other top players for O-W included: Jasmine Anderson with eight service points, six kills and four blocks; Imani Mitchell with five kills and five block kills; Ki’ra Wright with 12 service points, eight kills, 21 digs and five assists; Alyx Foster had 15 service points and 17 digs and Lauren Whetstone with seven service points, 18 digs and 24 assists.

Five players from last year’s team signed to play volleyball in college. Wright said it’s been a blessing helping her players make the jump to the next level.

“If kids decide to be a part of the program, buy in and listen, it’s definitely a possibility to make it to the collegiate level.”

Orangeburg-Wilkinson will be at home Thursday against Dreher.