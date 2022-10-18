HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Local volleyball teams set to begin state tournament

Orangeburg-Wilkinson volleyball will open the Class 3A state volleyball tournament at home Wednesday, Oct. 19 against Battery Creek.

The Bruinettes recently defeated Gilbert 3-1 to claim the Region V championship, and earn a No. 1 seed in the state playoffs.

The Class A and Class 2A playoffs are set to begin Thursday, Oct. 20. Bamberg-Ehrhardt is trying to advance to its third-consecutive state championship appearance, but once again do it as a No. 2 seed after falling in the region to Branchville.

The Red Raiders open the tournament at home Thursday against Hannah-Pamplico.

Branchville finished the region season unbeaten and earned a No. 1 seed. The Lady Yellow Jackets will face Lamar at home Thursday.

Also in Class A, North and Denmark-Olar will both open the playoffs on the road either at Southside Christian or St. Joseph.

In Class 2A, Edisto will travel to face North Central while Lake Marion travels to face Woodland.

The state championship finals will be held Thursday, Nov. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 5 at Dreher High School.