HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Bruinettes hand Gilbert first region loss; playoff now likely

Orangeburg-Wilkinson’s varsity volleyball team avenged its only region loss with a 3-0 (26-24, 25-13, 25-20) sweep of Gilbert Tuesday in Orangeburg.

“After losing to Gilbert, we knew we didn’t want to ever have that feeling again,” senior Trinity Winningham said after the match. “We came together, worked as a team and didn’t have any fear.”

After a tight first set, Orangeburg-Wilkinson took control by opening the second set on a 7-0 run.

“They had momentum,” Gilbert head coach Jackie Shealy said. “We made a lot of unforced errors and played with some hesitation. We didn’t make the adjustments when we needed to. Hats off to O-W, they played a fantastic match. They are an aggressive team, and a scrappy team that came in here determined to win.”

In the final set, Orangeburg-Wilkinson built a 17-9 lead, but Gilbert rallied with a 10-3 run to make the score 20-19. After two timeouts, the Bruinettes clinched the match by scoring five of the last six points.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson head coach Denolis Wright said her team worked on playing “out-of-system balls,” and making a change at the setter position.

“We have two setters, and one is a little shorter than the other,” Wright said. “We were able to keep the taller one on the front to help block. I think the girls just felt more comfortable tonight.”

Earlier against Gilbert, Orangeburg-Wilkinson was able to win the first set before the Lady Indians took three straight to win the match. Winningham said it was different Tuesday playing at home.

“We knew we had to keep the same energy the whole match,” Winningham said. “The crowd was definitely a factor, we were able to feed off their energy.”

“The difference was the energy,” senior Jasmine Anderson said. “We went over errors, and made sure not to make the same mistakes as we did in the first meeting.”

Gilbert and Orangeburg-Wilkinson both finish region play Thursday. Gilbert will face Brookland-Cayce and the Bruinettes travel to face Swansea. If both teams win, they will meet in a third match to decide the region champion.

It will be the third consecutive year that the teams will play a third match. Gilbert has won the last two.

“Both teams play really hard,” Winningham said. “This is a rivalry, and it’s a challenge. You can continue to see the growth from both teams each year.”

Winningham finished with 12 kills, 13 digs, eight service points and three service aces to lead the Bruinettes. Ki’ra Wright had seven assists, 14 kills, 22 digs, nine service points and two service aces; Alyx Foster had 13 service points, 17 digs and 10 receptions; Anderson finished with nine block kills and two kills; Imani Mitchell had four block kills and three kills; Lauren Brockington had seven service points; Darian Dawson had 29 digs, seven service points and 15 receptions and Lauren Whetstone had 12 assists, 10 digs and five assists.