HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Branchville back in state title game

Branchville is returning to the Class A state volleyball championship after defeating Lake View in the Lower State final Tuesday night.

The Lady Yellow Jackets earned a 3-1 (25-19, 17-25, 25-19, 25-18) victory, and will face St. Joseph’s Catholic Saturday at 4 p.m. at Dreher High School in Columbia.

“This team is confident,” Branchville head coach Ron Nester said Wednesday. “We’ve faced adversity, and St. Joseph’s is a really good team, but we’re prepared to face whoever the SC High School League or state legislature puts in front of us.”

The Lady Knights dominated Class A volleyball, winning five-straight state titles from 2011-2015. After a move to Class 2A, St. Joseph’s remained dominant having won five of the last six state titles including last year against North Central.

“We lost seven seniors from last year’s team,” St. Joseph’s head coach Jan Carino said during a press conference Wednesday. “This is basically a whole new team, but they have done a great job of bonding.”

Emily Normand leads the Lady Knights with 515 kills on the season. St. Joseph’s features five different players with at least 100 kills on the season.

“There’s pressure (to continue winning state championships),” Normand said. “But our team is confident, and that pressure helps push us forward.”

Branchville last made the trip to the state finals in 2019 when it defeated High Point Academy for the Class A state title. The Lady Yellow Jackets also won the Class A title in 2016 by defeating the Governor’s school.

“We’re going to come out hard, attack and see where we land,” Nester said. “This is a young team, but they’re hungry and I know they’re going to give it their all.”

Brianna Wiles said Wednesday at the press conference she remembered watching Branchville in the 2016 match, and wanted to be a part of the Lady Yellow Jackets tradition.

“I was in sixth grade,” Wiles said. “I watched Branchville win the state championship and I knew volleyball was what I wanted to do.”

As a freshman, Wiles helped the Yellow Jackets win the title in 2019, but would like to end her career with another championship trophy.

Wiles led the Yellow Jackets Tuesday with 14 kills, 12 receptions and two aces. Mary Grace Vallentine added 15 kills and two aces; Emily Heape had 32 digs, 24 receptions and three aces; Riley Shuler had five aces, 49 assists and seven digs; Carlee Ott had eight kills and seven blocks; Kai Grigg had one ace and one kill and Cadence McAlhany had nine digs and eight receptions.

“There’s no pressure on us,” Nester said. “The pressure is on (St. Joseph’s) to keep their streak alive. We’re going to play hard, and battle, and there’s really not much more I could ask from this group.”