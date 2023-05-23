HOPKINS -- The Calhoun County boys track team earned a third-place finish at the Class A state track meet held Monday at Lower Richland High School.

The Saints were led by senior Naasir Guinyard’s individual state championship performance in the javelin. Guinyard won the event with a toss of 170’11.

Calhoun County’s 4x100 relay team were able to repeat as state champions after finishing with a time of 42.36. This year’s team featured Kerron Scott, Jontaue Johnson, Marquez Davenport and Ahmir Smith.

Smith, a junior, finished runner-up in the 100 meter dash while Scott earned a third-place finish in the 200 meter dash.

The Saints finished with 86 total points. Southside Christian won the overall boys title with a score of 126.5. Christ Church was the runner-up with 90 points.

Calhoun County’s Amerr Guinyard finished runner-up in both the long jump and the triple jump and was the third-place finisher in the javelin.

The Saints also had a third-place finish in the 4x400 relay.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt’s boys team finished fifth overall with a total of 23 points. Leading the Red Raiders was the 4x800 relay team featuring Anthony Williams, Evan Mcleod, Jordan Logan and Jalin Willis. The team finished second in the state and set a new school record with a time of 8:46.39.

Williams also earned a third-place finish in the 400 meter dash.

Denmark-Olar’s Christopher Sanders finished third in the 100 meter dash and Blackville-Hilda’s Jarmarien Priester finished third in the 110 meter hurdle.

Other ranked teams were Blackville-Hilda (14th), North (18th), Denmark-Olar (18th), Branchville (23rd) and Bethune-Bowman (29th).

Bamberg-Ehrhardt’s girls team finished fifth in the state with a total of 57 points. Whale Branch claimed overall championship with 78 points followed by runner-up St. Joseph’s with 60 points.

B-E’s Ameila Stembridge won an individual state championship by finishing first in the javelin with a toss of 107’11.

The Lady Red Raiders 4x100 relay team featuring Jade Moody, Keely Milhouse, Raven Brown and Danaysia Roberts finished second in the state.

Moody also finished third overall in the 100 meter dash.

Bethune-Bowman’s Makiyah Johnson finished second in the 200 meter dash, Breyanna Williams finished second in the 400 meter hurdle and Calhoun County’s Jailese Fludd finished second in the triple jump.

Other ranked teams were Calhoun County (13th), Bethune-Bowman (18th) and Blackville-Hilda (21st).

Click here for a full list of winners.