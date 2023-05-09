After claiming the region championship a few weeks ago, Orangeburg Prep track and field coach Brooks Smith brought his team back to earth.

“I told (the team) that I hoped they enjoyed (winning), but that was over now,” Smith said. “It was time to concentrate on the big trophy.”

For the third-straight year, Orangeburg Prep’s girls brought home the “big trophy,” winning another SCISA Division II state championship. The Lady Indians finished with an overall score of 128, 32 points better than second-place Thomas Sumter.

“Our girls just had a great performance,” Smith said of the state championship meet. “I thought Thomas Sumter and Shannon Forrest had a great chance, but this team has done a great job of showing up during the big meets.”

Anna Katherine Evatt set a new SCISA state record in the shot put with a throw of 39’1.5’’. She also placed first in the discus and finished second in the pole vault.

“This team out-performed anything we could have expected,” Smith said. “It’s a great group of girls made up of some young faces and strong senior leadership.”

Senior thrower Rebecca Ann Fairey finished third in the shot put. Smith said she has done a good job guiding the younger throwers on the team.

Senior runners Joni Holstad, Abby Lyn Panteleon and Ashby Garrick helped guide all three relay teams to first place finishes. The 4x100 meter team (Gee Gee Riley, Morgan Gue, Emma Doremus and Joni Holstad) and the 4x800 meter team (Mary Legare Delaney, Ashby Garrick, Annabelle Hunter and Abby Lyn Panteleon) each set new school records.

The 4x100 team finished with a time of 52.86 while the 4x800 team finished with a time of 10:49.17.

“These girls have learned how to be competitive,” Smith said. “It’s really a testament to what Jan (Stoudemire) has done with basketball. A majority of the team also play basketball, and they have learned how to be competitive. From November to February they are fighting hard, and they carry that over when they’re on the track.”

Emmaline Dangerfield finished first in the 100-meter hurdle. Teammate Emma Doremus took second in the 100-meter hurdle along with a first-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles.

Mary Legare Delaney finished second in the long jump and third in the triple jump, and Morgan Newsome finished third in the pole vault.

Smith thanked his staff Olivia Smith, Michael Delaney and Ray McKnight, calling them an integral part of the team’s success.

“We’re going to enjoy this win for a few weeks,” Smith said. “But then, we’ll start preparing to win another one next year.”

The Calhoun Academy girl’s track and field team finished seventh at the event after scoring 24 points. The Lady Cavaliers were led by Gabby Jourdain who finished second overall in the 3200 meter run.

The Orangeburg Prep boy’s track and field team finished fifth at the state meet with total score of 40 points.

The Indians were led by Addison O’Cain who won the 110 meter hurdles and finished second in the 400 meter hurdles. Hart Wiles had a third-place finish in the shot put, and Colston Thomas finished second in the discus.