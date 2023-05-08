The Orangeburg Prep girl’s track and field team claimed its third-consecutive SCISA state championship Saturday in Orangeburg.

The Lady Indians finished with 128 points, 32 points better than second-place Thomas Sumter.

Anna Katherine Evatt led Orangeburg Prep with first place finishes in the shot put and discus along with a second-place finish in the pole vault.

Emmaline Dangerfield finished first in the 100 meter hurdle. Teammate Emma Doremus took second in the 100 meter hurdle along with a first-place finish in the 400 meter hurdles.

Mary Legare Delaney finished second in the long jump and third in the triple jump. Rebecca Ann Fairey finished third in the shot put and Morgan Newsome finished third in the pole vault.

Orangeburg Prep swept the relays finishing first in the 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay and the 4x800 relay.