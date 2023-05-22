For Kally Knight, Holly Hill Academy’s road to the SCISA Class A state softball championship began last season when he was named the head coach.

“Coming in, I knew I wanted to change the culture,” Knight said. “(This team) was used to being near the bottom of the region, but we wanted to show them they could win. It started with a positive attitude.”

That positive attitude contributed to three wins in Knights first season, but he could see the makings of a championship team.

“I knew we had the hitters,” Knight said. “The key was getting better on defense.”

Knight said his team struggled to begin the season, but were anxious to continue to get better in order to fulfill their goal of winning a state championship.

“We would have players call on the weekend, asking to take extra infield,” Knight said. “And, as the season progressed we continued to get better.”

As the confidence grew, the win streak was extended to 13 games including a 4-2 come-from-behind victory over Jefferson Davis Academy and another come-from-behind victory over Dorchester Academy.

As the Lady Raiders began preparing for the SCISA state softball tournament, tragedy struck as former Holly Hill Academy student Lucas Carraway was killed in an automobile accident.

“It was the Sunday before the tournament,” Knight said. “We gathered the team together to talk about what had happened. The seniors were familiar with (Lucas) and felt like the best way to honor him would be to win the state title. They had their purpose.”

The Lady Raiders won their first two playoff games 10-0 and 22-7 to advance to the state championship series against Jefferson Davis Academy. The two teams had split the regular-season series.

Holly Hill Academy opened the series at home with a 6-1 victory. The next night, in Blackville, the Lady Raiders left no doubt as they scored 16 runs on 23 hits to defeat JDA 16-1 and claim the Class A state championship.

Taylor Wright led HHA with five hits, including three doubles, and six RBIs. Abigail Burrelson had four hits; Kaylee Brabham had three hits and two RBIs; L.G. Atkinson had two hits; Kayley Bell had two hits; Peyton Strickland had two hits and three RBIs; Dakota Cantebury had two hits and Karyn Smoak had a hit.

Holly Hill Academy finishes the season 14-3, and Brabham was named Region I-A Player of the Year.

“We have a pretty stacked lineup,” Knight said. “The culture has changed, and the girls know what is expected of them. We have a good group coming up, we lose four seniors, but we’re going to go out and try to do this again next year.”