After losing seven seniors from last year’s Class A state championship team, Bamberg-Ehrhardt have re-loaded and is looking to defend its title.

The Lady Red Raiders opened the season 10-0 before falling to Branchville 6-4 in a region contest Monday. The two teams will meet against April 3 in Branchville.

“We’re still a good softball team,” B-E head coach Robert Williams said after a win over Edisto. “We have good pitching and the defense is solid. Our hitting is like every year, some days we look good and some days we struggle.”

The pitching staff is led by Marin Moody and Maddie Hutto. Williams said many on the team are finding themselves playing in unfamiliar positions.

“When they’re not pitching, (Moody and Hutto) split time at shortstop,” Williams said. “I think Maddie has played outfield her whole life, but these girls come to practice every day, they get better and they don’t complain.”

Mikayla Hallman is one of the few returning starters on the team. The senior third baseman said despite the losses from last year’s team, she remains confident in this year’s group.

“Starting the season, people were shocked by what we were able to do,” Hallman said. “We’ve surprised a lot of people, but everyone on this team wants to get better, and everyone wants to get back to that state championship game.”

Taking over a leadership role, Hallman said she has worked on her attitude this offseason.

“All eyes are on me now,” Hallman said. “It’s important for me to stay positive, and stay upbeat because I know everyone will be looking to me.”

She’s also working to be more versatile at the plate.

“I’m a bit of a wildcard now,” Hallman said. “Last year, most of my at-bats were bunts, and trying to use my speed. Now, I’ve worked at being a better hitter, so defenses don’t know how to play me.”

The Lady Red Raiders have a key region matchup with Branchville before they take part in a tournament in Myrtle Beach during spring break.

“We’ve tried to load up the back end of the schedule with teams that feature good pitching,” Williams said. “Branchville is a very good team, and it will be dog fight when we play them again.”