The Denmark-Olar soccer team rallied from a 4-1 deficit Monday to defeat Ridge Spring-Monetta and clinch the Region IV-A championship.

“One of the keys to this season is the fact that we never give up,” Denmark-Olar assistant Richardo Earlington said after the match. “Ridge Spring-Monetta has been that team in year’s past that has kept us from winning the region, so getting this win is a great feeling. We are playing tonight without our head coach (William Raysor) and I know our team wanted to win this one for him.”

Ridge Spring-Monetta opened the scoring in the 26th minute, then struck again two minutes later to build an early 2-0 lead.

The Vikings would pull one back in the 17th minute when Brandon Johnson blasted a goal kick nearly 50 yards downfield past the Ridge Spring-Monetta defense. Denmark-Olar would gain possession and push toward the goal where Amari Keller blasted a rebound past the keeper to cut the Trojans lead to 2-1 at the half.

“The first half, we found ourselves in great position, but were unable to finish,” Earlington said. “We talked about being patient and letting the game come to us. We had the spacing we needed and were getting the looks we needed.”

The Trojans looked to put the game away early in the second half as they scored two quick goals in the first 10 minutes to build the lead to 4-1. Denmark-Olar continued to get good looks at the goal, but were unable to take advantage for much of the second half.

“Everyone was trying to get on track,” Christopher Sanders said. “We had some clean shots on goal, and were able to move the ball around, we knew they would eventually go in.”

With less than 20 minutes remaining, Terence Hinton was able to break through for his first goal of the match to cut the lead to 4-2. Denmark-Olar’s offense began to pressure the Trojans back line, and Hinton was able to come away with another goal to cut the lead to 4-3. Less than a minute later, Shamarion Palmer won a ball in the box and tied the game with less than five minutes remaining.

“We didn’t want to lose,” Hinton said. “I told the guys we needed to get right, and we did. It feels good to win the region, and get to host a playoff game.”

Hinton completed the hat trick with his third goal in the first overtime that lifted the Vikings to a 5-4 victory and the region championship.

“We wanted to try and get a quick goal to start the overtime,” Johnson said. “Then it was up to the defense to hold on.”

D-O keeper Reginald Youmans made nine saves, including a goal line clearance late in the second overtime that would have tied the game. The Vikings improve to 6-3 on the season and 5-0 in region play. They will finish the regular season at home Thursday against Blackville-Hilda then prepare to host the first round of the Class A state playoffs.

“Going into postseason, we need to work on our confidence,” Earlington said. “We need to do a better job of getting off to better starts, and continuing to finish when we have chances. As long as we have time on our side, we know we have an opportunity.”