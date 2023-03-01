After winning its first region championship last year, Edisto soccer looks to build on its foundation, and make a run in the Class 2A state playoffs.

“Going in (to this season), there’s an expectation to win,” Edisto assistant Tradd Proctor said. “(The team) knows that it has to put the work in, that winning doesn’t come easy.”

The Cougars opened the year Monday with a 2-0 win over Orangeburg-Wilkinson. Carter Files scored both goals including a blast from nearly 50-yards out that bounced over the Bruin goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

Edisto opened the scoring with a penalty kick 10 minutes before the halftime whistle. Orangeburg-Wilkinson was able to make some runs in the second half, but Edisto’s defense turned the Bruins away.

“(These kids) found out about hard work tonight against O-W,” Edisto head coach Jamie Files said.

Edisto followed that win with a 5-0 victory over Patrick Henry Tuesday night. Files led the Cougars with two goals. Josue Lanare-Dara had a goal and two assists, Avery Farman had a goal and Victor Castro had a goal. David Sanchez had seven saves in the victory.

Files said his team’s versatility and experience will be keys to adding another region championship banner this year.

“We have eight seniors that were pivotal in our success last season,” Files said. “Many have the ability to play multiple positions.”

Proctor said the versatility is allowing the coaching staff to try different lineups in hopes of hitting on the best combination.

“We’re still moving some people around,” Proctor said. “We’re trying to build that chemistry.”

The region gets tougher this season with the inclusion of Ridgeland-Hardeeville and Woodland. Both teams advanced to the Class 2A playoffs last season. Wade Hampton, who knocked Edisto from the postseason last year, is back along with Barnwell.

Edisto will travel to face Branchville Friday and open region play at home Tuesday, March 6 against Barnwell.