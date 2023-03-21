History was made earlier this month when Bethune-Bowman High School fielded its first-ever varsity soccer team.

The Mohawks fell to Eau Claire 7-1, but head coach Marvyn Escalona was less worried about the score but rather what his team had accomplished.

“The team is feeling great,” Escalona said. “We feel confident about what we are doing here. Most of our guys are just beginning to play sports (at the high school level).”

The idea for a soccer team was floated by the school’s athletics department in 2020. The school began to procure funds to start a program, and was supported by members of the school’s Parent Teacher Organization.

“I had some basketball players and football players who were looking to play something new in the spring,” Escalona said. “Those (players) helped me put the team together, and create a bond with the newer players.”

Leading the Mohawks on the field are captains Andres Morales and Zamir Brothers. Morales was familiar with the game prior to the team beginning, but said he is excited about representing his school.

“It’s been a great experience,” Morales said. “I really like playing soccer, and making our own team means a lot to me. We’re going to do great, and I hope we can win.”

Finding wins has been difficult for the new squad as they dropped their fifth-straight game last week against Whale Branch. The team has been shut out in each of its last four games while allowing 26 goals.

“We might have our ups and downs, but the team will get better over the course of the season,” Brothers said. “I’m actually having fun, and there are a lot of others on the team having fun too.”

Escalona knows that building a team will be a process, but feels his current group is on the right track.

“They know the fundamentals,” Escalona said. “The kids are adapting to what we teach and what we say, they’re learning the game from scratch. It was an experience just bringing all of them together.”

This year’s team features a majority of players that would be playing at the junior varsity level. Escalona said he hopes to begin a feeder program within the community to help grow the game, and provide a larger pool of future players.

“This is not just a one year thing,” Escalona said. “We’re looking to establish a program, and to grow that program. If we can get them started as kids, it will be easier for us and easier for them.”

For now, there is still an excitement surrounding the new sport, and a hope that it can grow.

“Soccer is not a big thing in town,” Escalona said. “People don’t know what to expect, and they’re waiting to see how this goes. We want to increase our supporters, bring out more people from the community, but most important I want the kids to have fun.”

Bethune-Bowman will play at home Friday, March 31 against Bridges Prep.