HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Region races heating up as season winds down

Bethune-Bowman at Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Bamberg-Ehrhardt bounced back with a 44-0 region win over Branchville Friday. The Red Raiders were led by running back Nick Folk, who had four rushing touchdowns in the first half. Eric Lee and Chanston Crosby also added touchdowns. Bethune-Bowman fell to 0-2 in region play after a 44-20 loss to Allendale-Fairfax. Zamir Brothers led the Mohawk defense with nine tackles, while Mykai Void and Jayden Williams each added seven tackles.

Calhoun County at Blackville-Hilda

Calhoun County rallied from a 19-14 halftime deficit to defeat Denmark-Olar 42-27 last Friday. Justen Brunson had three second-half touchdowns to lead the Saints. Calhoun County is back in region play this week traveling to Blackville-Hilda. The Hawks dropped their second region game of the season 21-6 at Ridge Spring-Monetta. Blackville-Hilda running back Tamari Daniels leads the team with over 300 yards rushing on the season.

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at Denmark-Olar

Jy’Darius Brailey had three rushing touchdowns and intercepted a pass on defense to help Hunter-Kinard-Tyler pick up its first region win Friday 42-21 over Williston-Elko. Quarterback Jayshawn Smalls also threw for a touchdown in the win. The Trojans will travel to Denmark-Olar Friday. The Vikings dropped their first region game last week against Calhoun County. Denmark-Olar was led by Keithan Washington’s 210 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

Timberland at Lake Marion

Lake Marion’s defense held Bishop England to six points as the Gators won their first region game 12-6 Friday night. Deiquan Montgomery led Lake Marion with 15 tackles, including a tackle for loss and a pass breakup. Mason Miles added two tackles, a tackle for loss and an interception. On offense, Miles caught three passes for 127 yards and a touchdown. Timberland improved to 2-0 in region play after a 47-7 victory over Academic Magnet.

Branchville at Estill

The Yellow Jackets dropped to 0-2 in the region after a 44-0 loss against Bamberg-Ehrhardt. Branchville now travels to Estill, where the Wild Gators are coming off a 28-7 win over Whale Branch. Estill got rushing touchdowns from Jamaris Miller, Xavier Garvin and Angelo Lewis. Kavon Chisolm also returned a fumble for a touchdown in the win.

King’s Academy at Calhoun Academy

Calhoun Academy struggled to find its offense Friday in a 34-6 loss to Lee Academy. The Cavaliers were led by Andrew Tucker’s 108 rushing yards while Will Andrews completed 5-of-7 passes for 89 yards and a touchdown. Mason Polin caught three passes for 74 yards and a touchdown. King’s Academy picked up its second win of the season 23-22 over Dillon Christian. Garrison Fields completed 13-of-17 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns. Lucas Fields and Coleman Hunt each caught five passes. Hunt finished with 112 yards and two touchdowns.