HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS: Shelley excited to lead a new group of Indians

After leading Williamsburg Academy to a 12-0 record and the SCISA 2A state championship, head coach Don Shelley felt like it was a good time to leave.

“I don’t know the shelf-life I have as a head coach,” Shelley said. “It’s good that I’m leaving while they are on top.”

The Stallions were 3-17 in the two seasons prior to Shelley taking over. In four seasons, he finished with a 31-11 record, two state title appearances and one state championship.

“Williamsburg (Academy) is one of the best places I have ever coached,” Shelley said Tuesday. “They have a young guy who is ready to take over as a head coach.”

Shelley was presented with the idea of returning to coach football at Orangeburg Prep, a place where he spent 20 years and won six state championships. He told Williamsburg he would talk with OP, and after several conversations, was taking a tour of the school’s facilities with members of the board.

“The opportunity came about, and it sounded like a good challenge,” Shelley said. “The facilities are second to none, and having played (Orangeburg Prep) last year I could see potential in the team.”

Shelley returned to Orangeburg Prep as an opposing coach last season, leading Williamsburg Academy to a 54-27 win over the Indians.

While coaching at Williamsburg, Shelley remained a resident of Orangeburg County and would make the trip to Kingstree on a regular basis.

“It will definitely be a closer ride,” Shelley joked. “During football season, getting to school at 7 a.m. and not getting home until after practice at 8 p.m., it felt like I would be passing myself on the road.”

Last season, Shelley said he was able to meet with some of his former players during OP’s game against Williamsburg. He said many have reached out to him now that he is expected to return to the Indians.

“Everybody talks about coming back, but none of the current players were alive the last time I was there,” Shelley said. “I’m excited to try and help them become the best they can be, and build those relationships with them.”

Shelley said he was able to meet with the team Monday to introduce himself and let this current group of Indians know what will be expected of them.

“I’m not going to try and sell them on anything,” Shelley said. “I was also not going to sugar coat anything either. I took the seniors aside, because I know it can be a tough situation when you’ve played for a coach for three or four years and new coach comes in.”

The Indians were 3-8 last season and advanced to the first round of the SCISA 2A state playoffs.