HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS: O-W girls gets win over Gilbert

Orangeburg-Wilkinson girls varsity basketball team opened region play Tuesday night with a 44-40 victory over Gilbert.

It was the fifth-consecutive win over the Lady Indians since the 2020-21 season when the two teams were placed in Region V-3A. It was also the Bruinettes 18th consecutive region win as they try to win a third-straight region title this season.

"Feels great to get a win tonight," O-W girls head coach Cedrick Simpson said. "Gilbert was the better team tonight. They have some players that are the real deal. We got lucky tonight."

Gilbert entered the game ranked 10th in the Class 3A by the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association. The Lady Indians held a slim 14-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, but were able to go on a run during the second period.

Taylor Spencer and Chanelle Adams each had four points in the quarter as Gilbert built an 11-point lead half-way through the period. Imani Mitchell would lead Orangeburg-Wilkinson with seven points in the quarter to help cut the lead to 27-21 at the half.

The Bruinettes would turn up the defensive intensity in the second half, and began to cut into the Gilbert lead. Imani Mitchell had six points in the third quarter while Jenia Haigler added four points.

Gilbert's Ahleria Leaphart, who led the team with eight points at the half, picked up her fourth four early in the second half, and would eventually foul out with 1:23 left in the third quarter.

"(Gilbert) was definitely a different team without (Leaphart) on the court," Simpson said. "We played well in the second half, and started to make them a little more uncomfortable with our pressure defense. We also played a lot smarter, and quit reaching for the ball."

Orangeburg-Wilkinson was able to a 37-36 lead into the fourth quarter, and hold Gilbert to just four points in the final period to get the win.

Mitchell led O-W with 15 points while Haigler finished with 10 points.

The Bruinettes (10-6, 1-0) will continue region play on the road Friday against Swansea.