The Orangeburg-Wilkinson Bruins defeated Lower Richland 56-53 Tuesday to improve to 18-6 on the season and 9-0 in region play.

The win also clinched the the Region V-AAA championship for the Bruins. Orangeburg-Wilkinson will close the regular season at Brookland-Cayce High School.

The Bruins overcame a 10-point deficit in the third quarter to trail Lower Richland by one going into the final quarter.

In the fourth, the Bruins jumped out to a five-point lead, but Lower Richland quickly answered, and took a one-point lead with four minutes left.

Leading by one, Orangeburg-Wilkinson played keep away with the Diamond Hornets for nearly two minutes before LR was forced to foul.

Jeremiah Jacques made one of two free throws to give the Bruins a two point lead. Lower Richland drew a foul giving the Diamond Hornets a chance to tie from the free throw line. The Diamond Hornets missed the front end of a one-and-one and the Bruins secured the rebound and the game.