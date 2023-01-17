HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS: Lady Vikings dominate Saints

Calhoun County girls basketball coach Rolando Shuler called Denmark-Olar "the standard" in Region IV-A after the Lady Vikings defeated Calhoun County 73-12.

With the win, the second-ranked Lady Vikings improve to 14-2 on the season and 7-0 in region play. Tuesday's victory was the 27th consecutive in region play dating back to the 2020-21 season.

"We play like everyone is coming after us, and trying to keep us from getting back to the state championship game," Denmark-Olar head coach Terrance Jones said.

Denmark-Olar opened the game with a 10-1 forcing Shuler to call a timeouts with just under six minutes left in the first quarter.

"Our girls learned tonight that when adversity hits, you have to stick together," Shular said. "(Denmark-Olar) continues to be at the top of the region, they're the hunted. We're going to get another shot at them (later this season)."

The Lady Vikings finished the first quarter with a 32-3 lead.

"We followed the game plan, and were able to dominate the first quarter," Denmark-Olar's Aijalon Wroten said. "It made things a little easier in the second half."

Denmark-Olar continued to pressure the Lady Saints on defense, causing turnovers and quickly turning those turnovers into points.

"We played with high energy," Jones said. "Defend for 32 minutes, that's our motto. This team is learning that it can still get better. We have some things to work on, but we're not satisfied."

Even Wroten sounded a little surprised by how well the defense played Tuesday night.

"(The defense) was incredible," Wroten said with a smile on her face."

Denmark-Olar took a 54-8 lead into halftime, and the second half was played under a running clock that only stopped for timeouts.

Aveion Walker led the Lady Vikings with 23 points. Dyneka Roberts had 13 points while Wroten finished with 12 points. Ednacia Darby and TaKenya Darby each had eight points.

Calhoun County was led by Jessical Palmer who finished with a team-high seven points.

"We're going to be a good program, it's just a matter of time," Shuler said. "I'm in my second year, and we're continuing to build something here."

Calhoun County falls to 6-1 in region play and will travel to face Williston-Elko. Denmark-Olar is back at home Friday night against North.