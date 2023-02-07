After holding Lower Richland to 24 points in the first half, Orangeburg-Wilkinson was unable to take advantage and fell to the Diamond Hornets 59-29 Tuesday.

With the win, Lower Richland clinched the Region V-AAA region championship.

"Champions come to play," Orangeburg-Wilkinson head coach Cedrick Simpson said after the game. "Credit Lower Richland, they made shots and we didn't."

Both teams struggled offensively in the first half, but Lower Richland opened the second half with three-pointers on three consecutive trips down the court to open a 20 point lead.

"We were patient in the first half, and played hard," Simpson said. "We probably shot eight free throws in the game, and they shot about 20. They started making some threes, we shot some but couldn't make them."

Orangeburg-Wilkinson its seniors Imani Mitchell, Kyasia Wasington and Zaniyah Huggins. Mitchell led the Bruinettes with 10 points.

"These seniors have meant a lot to the program," Simpson said. "They've showed a lot of hearts and good leadership."

Despite the loss, Orangeburg-Wilkinson is still expected to finish second in Region V which will give them at least one home game in the playoffs. Simpson hopes his team learned something from Tuesday's loss.

"It's a young team, we're still learning, still growing," Simpson said. "They need to know that it takes four quarters (to win). We can play a good first half, but we still have to show up in the third and fourth quarters. I hope this loss prepares us for the postseason."

Tameya Bookert had eight points for the Bruinettes. Janiyah Huggins had six points, Joliyah Robinson had three points and Di'vona Rumph had two points.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson will travel to face Brookland-Cayce in the regular season finale Thursday.