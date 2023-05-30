Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Lake Marion head football coach Jarvis Davis is experiencing a youth movement as the Gators prepare for the 2023 season.

“We lost a lot of key players from last year’s team,” Davis said. “We’re working hard to find the right people to fill those spots.”

The biggest loss may be the graduation of quarterback Navian Hilliard. The senior threw for over 2,000 yards, rushed for over 500 yards and accounted for 24 touchdowns last year for the Gators. He was named the T&D Region Player of the Year.

“We’re trying to see what these new guys can do,” Davis said. “We want to get them comfortable with the calls, and get them comfortable playing at the varsity level.”

Many of the returning players spent the spring as members of the Lake Marion track and field team. With the state track meet and spring practices running concurrently, Davis made the decision to give those returners a chance to rest before summer workouts.

“I love the cross-training,” Davis said of his track athletes. “A majority of players in the National Football League played two sports while in high school. So, our track guys would lift (weights) before practice to keep themselves in shape.”

Davis said the challenge will be to put those returners in the best possible position. He said he expects Zac Gooden to take over at quarterback after playing linebacker and running back last season.

“With a new quarterback, he has to have a chance to get his timing,” Davis said. “We’ll give him those opportunities over the summer to work with the rest of the offense, but the biggest key is growing his confidence. It’s going to be a long summer, and we know mistakes will be made, but we would rather have them happen now rather than in August.”

RaJohn Goodwin, Mason Miles and Carl Capers are other players Davis will be counting on once summer workouts begin.

“We lost a lot of great leaders from this team,” Davis said. “I want to take a step back and see who is going to be that coach on the field. We have some leaders that don’t talk much, and the goal is get them to be more vocal going into next season.”

With his younger players, the goal for Davis is to have them in a position to contribute once the season begins.

“These young guys have been out here working, trying to get better,” Davis said. “We want them stronger, and up to date with what we’re doing. That means, learning formations and developing a work ethic. That goes for everybody, whether you’re a rising ninth grader, or a senior starter.”

With such a young team, Davis said this summer will be key to getting his team prepared for the start of the season.

“We’ll be taking it slow,” Davis said. “We’ve already scheduled a few 7-on-7 events that will allow us to go against teams, but also teach. We want to get these young players comfortable going up against bigger kids.”