HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Warriors now seek success in 11-man

It's a year of transition for Andrew Jackson Academy as the Warriors make the move from eight-man football to 11-man football.

Last season, the Warriors advanced to the eight-man state title game, but fell short against defending champion Holly Hill Academy. The Raiders remain in eight man, searching for a three-peat, while the Warriors move up a classification.

"Around here, it's left a bad taste in everybody's mouth that we lost that last game to Holly Hill (Academy)," Gleaton said. "But, hats off to them, we enjoyed playing them because it was always a physical game."

"It's a little different," Andrew Jackson Academy head coach Chad Gleaton said. "But we feel like what we did in eight-man will work at the next level. It's going to be a lot of the same concepts, but the truth is we've changed a little bit of our personnel after graduating a good number of kids last year. We're going to look a little bit different."

Gleaton said the biggest challenge facing his team is the lack of numbers.

"Depth is definitely going to be a problem (this season)," Gleaton said. "Normally, we would feel pretty good about the 21 kids we have out here, but right now I'm scared. We're going to have to depend on some young kids, but we expected that."

The Warriors will depend on captains Moye Brandt, DL Johnson and Tollie Fickling.

"Those guys have been around the program for a while, and know what we expect," Gleaton said. "They also did a good job in the weight room this year. I tell our guys, leadership is easy when it's easy. We're really not going to know what kind of leadership we have until we face some adversity."

In addition to his upperclassmen, Gleaton said he added a couple of players through transfers including receiver Robert Clark from Wade Hampton.

"(Robert) is helping the younger kids learn how to practice, and teaching them some of the finer points of route running. As an (offensive line) guy, I'm learning a little bit myself," Gleaton joked.

As practice started, Gleaton said his goal was to maintain a commitment to the fundamentals and to make sure he keeps everyone relatively healthy.

"We're going to have to be a little lucky when it comes to injuries," Gleaton said. "You have to pay attention a little bit more in practice to what you can do. We can't afford to lose anybody."

Andrew Jackson Academy is scheduled to open the season Friday, Aug. 26, at home against former eight-man rival Clarendon Hall.

"Most of our rivals from eight-man have moved up, so we will continue to play them," Gleaton said about the realignment. "When one rivalry dies, another pops up. We play Dorchester Academy this season. I understand (that game) used to be a pretty big game around here."

Gleaton said his team is excited about taking on a new challenge.

"We're going to be a different football team, but we still have a chance to be a good football team."