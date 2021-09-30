HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Vikings, Trojans meet in key region matchup

Denmark-Olar and H-K-T/North are both still in the playoff hunt as they enter a key Region 3 matchup Friday night in Neeses.
The Vikings (2-2, 1-1) are trending upward after a 58-42 victory over Calhoun County last week. The win puts Denmark-Olar in position to battle for one of the top two spots in Region 3 and a possible home playoff matchup.
“This week we’re just looking to add more attention to detail for our players, bringing more focus to the game and doing the little things right,” D-O head coach Jarvis Littlejohn said.
Denmark-Olar has scored 58 points in each of its first two region contests (a loss to Ridge Spring-Monetta and the win over Calhoun County). Quarterback Keithan Washington led the way against the Saints with 332 yards rushing and six touchdowns.
Running back T.J. Williams has rushed for 480 yards and four touchdowns over his last three games.
“We’re just looking to stay poised, and play sound football,” Littlejohn said. “I think if we don’t give up the big play, play sound football and keep doing what we’re doing offensively then we have a good chance in coming out with a victory,” Littlejohn said.
With region games coming quick and fast, the Denmark-Olar Vikings will face off against Hunter-Kinard-Tyler/North. This will be the second conference game for both sides as they are coming off of two different types of games.
Despite a 0-2 start in the region, H-K-T/North finds itself right in the thick of the Region 3 race. In the latest Class A playoff bracket released by the South Carolina High School League, six of the eight teams from the region will earn a spot in this year’s playoffs.
The Trojans are coming off a 20-14 loss to Williston-Elko.
“It was a tough loss because we had a lot of opportunities,” H-K-T/North head coach Tony Felder said. “We just have to eliminate the mistakes. If we eliminate the mistakes, we beat (Williston-Elko) by two touchdowns.”
Felder is aware his Trojan defense has a tall task against Denmark-Olar Friday night.
“Going on to Denmark, they’re pretty solid. They definitely aren’t the team they were last year,” Felder said. “We beat them the last two years, but they have been putting up 50-plus points the past few weeks, so we surely got our hands full,” Felder said.
Felder knows stopping the Vikings rushing attack will be key.
“They have a three-headed monster,” Felder said when talking about Washington, Williams and Chris Sanders. “They probably are the best players we’ve seen so far. We got to stop them. They each have been rushing 100-plus yards,” Felder said.
For H-K-T/North to have success Friday, Felder said the team must rely on senior quarterback Jaden Jamison along with top receiver Thomas Hammonds. He also mentioned lineman Raquan Porter as a key to the Trojan offense.