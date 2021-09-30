HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Vikings, Trojans meet in key region matchup

Denmark-Olar and H-K-T/North are both still in the playoff hunt as they enter a key Region 3 matchup Friday night in Neeses.

The Vikings (2-2, 1-1) are trending upward after a 58-42 victory over Calhoun County last week. The win puts Denmark-Olar in position to battle for one of the top two spots in Region 3 and a possible home playoff matchup.

“This week we’re just looking to add more attention to detail for our players, bringing more focus to the game and doing the little things right,” D-O head coach Jarvis Littlejohn said.

Denmark-Olar has scored 58 points in each of its first two region contests (a loss to Ridge Spring-Monetta and the win over Calhoun County). Quarterback Keithan Washington led the way against the Saints with 332 yards rushing and six touchdowns.

Running back T.J. Williams has rushed for 480 yards and four touchdowns over his last three games.

“We’re just looking to stay poised, and play sound football,” Littlejohn said. “I think if we don’t give up the big play, play sound football and keep doing what we’re doing offensively then we have a good chance in coming out with a victory,” Littlejohn said.