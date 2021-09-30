 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Vikings, Trojans meet in key region matchup
0 comments
alert
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Vikings, Trojans meet in key region matchup

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SPORTS LIBRARY Generic Football illustration

Denmark-Olar and H-K-T/North are both still in the playoff hunt as they enter a key Region 3 matchup Friday night in Neeses.

The Vikings (2-2, 1-1) are trending upward after a 58-42 victory over Calhoun County last week. The win puts Denmark-Olar in position to battle for one of the top two spots in Region 3 and a possible home playoff matchup.

“This week we’re just looking to add more attention to detail for our players, bringing more focus to the game and doing the little things right,” D-O head coach Jarvis Littlejohn said.

Denmark-Olar has scored 58 points in each of its first two region contests (a loss to Ridge Spring-Monetta and the win over Calhoun County). Quarterback Keithan Washington led the way against the Saints with 332 yards rushing and six touchdowns.

THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: 'Real' season means push for playoffs

Running back T.J. Williams has rushed for 480 yards and four touchdowns over his last three games.

“We’re just looking to stay poised, and play sound football,” Littlejohn said. “I think if we don’t give up the big play, play sound football and keep doing what we’re doing offensively then we have a good chance in coming out with a victory,” Littlejohn said.

With region games coming quick and fast, the Denmark-Olar Vikings will face off against Hunter-Kinard-Tyler/North. This will be the second conference game for both sides as they are coming off of two different types of games.

Despite a 0-2 start in the region, H-K-T/North finds itself right in the thick of the Region 3 race. In the latest Class A playoff bracket released by the South Carolina High School League, six of the eight teams from the region will earn a spot in this year’s playoffs.

The Trojans are coming off a 20-14 loss to Williston-Elko.

TOUCHDOWN CLUB: CSU's Denson shares unusual path to coaching

“It was a tough loss because we had a lot of opportunities,” H-K-T/North head coach Tony Felder said. “We just have to eliminate the mistakes. If we eliminate the mistakes, we beat (Williston-Elko) by two touchdowns.”

Felder is aware his Trojan defense has a tall task against Denmark-Olar Friday night.

“Going on to Denmark, they’re pretty solid. They definitely aren’t the team they were last year,” Felder said. “We beat them the last two years, but they have been putting up 50-plus points the past few weeks, so we surely got our hands full,” Felder said.

Felder knows stopping the Vikings rushing attack will be key.

“They have a three-headed monster,” Felder said when talking about Washington, Williams and Chris Sanders. “They probably are the best players we’ve seen so far. We got to stop them. They each have been rushing 100-plus yards,” Felder said.

TheTandD.com: Full access for 6 months for just $1

For H-K-T/North to have success Friday, Felder said the team must rely on senior quarterback Jaden Jamison along with top receiver Thomas Hammonds. He also mentioned lineman Raquan Porter as a key to the Trojan offense.

“We need a total team effort to win, but at the same time these are some of our leaders,” Felder said. “They’re going to have to lead if we are going to win this ball game.”  

Denmark-Olar travels to face H-K-T/North Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Week 6 schedule

Denmark-Olar at H-K-T/North

Bethune-Bowman at Allendale-Fairfax

Estill at Branchville

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Gilbert

Blackville-Hilda at Calhoun County

Barnwell at Edisto

Greenwood Christian at Orangeburg Prep

Dorchester Academy at Calhoun Academy

Andrew Jackson Academy at Clarendon Hall

Lake Marion at Woodland

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News