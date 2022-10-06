HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Vikings, Saints ready for region battle

For Denmark-Olar quarterback Keithan Washington, it’s about making history.

“Everybody wants to win region and go to state,” Washington said. “Denmark hasn’t done that in a very long time.”

According to SC High School Football History, Denmark-Olar’s last region title came in 1972. The Vikings earned a second-place finish in 2002 when they were led by current Calhoun County head coach Wayne Farmer.

Farmer spent four seasons at the school, leading D-O to two nine-win seasons and four-consecutive playoff appearances.

Current Denmark-Olar head coach Jarvis Littlejohn said the Saints will be one of the toughest groups his team will face this season.

“They’re athletic and strong,” Littlejohn said. “When I see them, I see us. A lot of speed, and well coached. We’ll have to go in there and execute the best way we know how. Hopefully, the ball will bounce our way.”

The Vikings are currently 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in region play after a 53-37 win over Ridge Spring-Monetta last week. Denmark-Olar’s offense is averaging nearly 40 points per game. Littlejohn credits the number of skill players he’s able to put on the field.

“Different guys are stepping up each week to carry the load,” Littlejohn said. “We’re hitting on all phases, and I think that’s the trait of a really good team.”

Washington leads the way with over 900 yards of total offense and 14 total touchdowns. Running back Chris Sanders is coming off his best game rushing for 212 yards and two touchdowns against Ridge Spring-Monetta. Brushaurd Young has over 200 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

“Opponents have to account for a lot of guys offensively,” Littlejohn said. “It’s fun to watch these young men go out and do what they do on Friday night.”

Defensively, Littlejohn said Calhoun County has the ability to capitalize on mistakes. He has emphasized tackling, alignment and assignment football as the Vikings prepare for Friday night.

In Saint Matthews, Farmer is still looking for improvement from a team that is currently 5-1 on the season. The Saints are coming off a bye week, but improved to 2-0 in region play after defeating Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 30-8 two weeks ago.

“We’re fortunate to be 5-1,” Farmer said. “We still have a lot of things to work on. We’re trying to be a championship team. We have to improve in all three phases: offense, defense and special teams. We’re a work in progress.”

The Saints are led by running back Ahmir Smith who rushed for two touchdowns in the win over H-K-T. He also returned an interception for a touchdown on defense.

“We got some big play guys, but we have to be able to play four quarters of football,” Farmer said. “We’ve been fortunate to make some big plays, but we have to be able to drive the ball, score and continue to learn how to execute properly.”

Calhoun County athlete Justen Brunson said some players are still learning what their role is on the team.

“I feel like we’re getting to the point where everything is falling into place,” Brunson said.”

The loser of Friday’s game will be behind the eight-ball in region play. Both teams are currently behind Wagener-Salley who improved to 3-0 in region play last week with a win over Williston-Elko. The War Eagles have a bye this week.

“We both know what’s at stake,” Farmer said. “The winner of this game will be in the driver’s seat for the rest of the regular season.”

Calhoun County and Denmark-Olar are scheduled to kick off Friday at 7:30 p.m. in St. Matthews.