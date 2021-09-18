 Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Vikings fall in shootout; B-E stays unbeaten; CA, HHA, AJA get wins
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Vikings fall in shootout; B-E stays unbeaten; CA, HHA, AJA get wins

Bamberg-Ehrhardt running back

Bamberg-Ehrhardt running back Quincy Bias (7) had 96 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the first half against Bethune-Bowman Friday night. The Red Raiders improved to 2-0 in region play with a 33-0 win over the Mohawks.

 PHOTO BY DONNY KNIGHT/Special to the T&D

Ridge Spring-Monetta 62, Denmark-Olar 58

Keithan Washington rushed for over 300 yards and six touchdowns as the Vikings lost a shootout against Ridge Spring-Monetta.

In a back-and-forth affair, the Vikings scored with just under a minute left to play and could not get the ball back before RS-M ran out the clock. The two teams combined to score 112 points over the last three quarters.

T.J. Williams added a rushing touchdown while Chris Sanders had an 85-yard kickoff return for touchdown.

It is the second consecutive weeks Sanders has returned a kick for a score.

Denmark-Olar is scheduled to face Calhoun County at home next week.

Hilton Head Christian 53, Orangeburg Prep 0

Christian Rutland led Orangeburg Prep with 57 yards rushing in the Indians 53-0 loss to Hilton Head Christian Friday.

McCullough Mims completed five passes for 26 yards and Mikey Templeton caught two passes for 15 yards.

On defense Chad Wiles led OPS with six tackles and a pass break up. Templeton and Rutland each added three tackles and a sack.

Orangeburg Prep (0-2, 0-1) currently has no game scheduled for next week.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 33, Bethune-Bowman 0

The Red Raiders improved to 2-0 in region play with a 33-0 win over Bethune-Bowman Friday night.

Quincy Bias led the Red Raiders with 96 yards rushing in the first half two touchdowns while Quintin Banks added 56 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

"We came out wanting to run the football," B-E head coach Robert Williams said. "Defensively, we were physical up front. Now we have to get back to work and get ready for Allendale-Fairfax."

After missing last week, Gage Boykin had a 27-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Williams to close out the scoring in the first half.

"Gage is a leader for us," Williams said. "We seem to throw the ball a little better when he's in the game."

Bamberg-Ehrhardt is scheduled to face Allendale-Fairfax on the road Friday. Bethune-Bowman is scheduled to host Branchville.

Calhoun Academy 41, Dillon Christian 15

The Cavaliers improved to 2-0 in region play with a 41-15 victory over Dillon Christian Friday night.

Calhoun Academy's offensive line featuring Chase Cooper, Cameron Crosby, Adam Lowder, Cale Quattlebaum and Lane Noe paved the way for 511 yards on the ground in the win.

Matt Layton led the charge with 223 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Kade Strickland added 103 yards rushing while Andrew Tucker and Lane Noe each had 68 yards and a score.

Defensively, the Cavs were led by Mason Polin's eight tackles. Quattlebaum added six tackles while Cooper and Crosby each added two sacks.

Calhoun Academy (3-0, 2-0) will be on the road next week at The King's Academy in Florence.

Holly Hill Academy 30, Patrick Henry 22

Tyler Wright carried the ball 40 times for 237 yards in Holly Hill Academy's 30-22 victory over Patrick Henry Friday night.

Davin Walling and Perrin Breland combined to rush for 50 yards and four touchdowns.

On defense, the Raiders were led by Carter Judy's nine tackles. Joe Huffham, Dylan Rivera and Mason Rudd each added six tackles. Breland and Lucas Carroway each had an interception.

Holly Hill Academy (3-0, 1-0) is scheduled to face Clarendon Hall at home next week.

Andrew Jackson Academy 58, Faith Christian 0

Andrew Jackson Academy continued its shutout streak Friday with a 58-0 win over Faith Christian. The Warriors have yet to give up any points through their first three games.

Jonathan Schaffer led AJA with 12 tackles while Chase Carson added six tackles. Colson Loadholt, Carson Cone and Reese Donahue each had an interception. 

On offense, Bug Brunson completed 8-of-11 passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 72 yards and a score. Cone added a rushing touchdown as did eighth grader Rylan Brunson.

Andrew Jackson is back in action Friday at Charleston Collegiate.

Clarendon Hall 49, Newberry Academy 0

Dorchester Academy 25, Colleton Prep 6

Oak Prep 86, Orangeburg Christian Academy 0

Blackville-Hilda 14, Williston-Elko 0

 

Statewide Scoreboard

A.C. Flora 3, Camden 0

Abbeville 52, Woodland 7

Airport 17, Swansea 14

Andrew Jackson Academy 58, Summerville Faith Christian 0

Augusta Christian, Ga. 33, Heathwood Hall 27

Beaufort Academy 62, Northwood Academy 6

Berea 23, Blacksburg 20

Blackville-Hilda 14, Williston-Elko 0

Burke County, Ga. 33, North Augusta 27

Calhoun Academy 41, Dillon Christian 15

Cane Bay 29, West Ashley 13

Chapman 46, Chesnee 22

Clarendon Hall Academy 49, Newberry Academy 0

Clinton 49, Blue Ridge 7

Columbia 42, Timmonsville 34

D.W. Daniel 62, Walhalla 0

Dillon 47, Laurens Academy 13

Dillon 47, Loris 13

Dutch Fork 56, Greenwood 16

Florence Christian 49, Robert E. Lee Academy 36

Fort Mill 21, Lugoff-Elgin 13

GW-Danville, Va. 46, Nation Ford 31

Gaffney 45, James F. Byrnes 15

Gilbert 62, Cheraw 21

Goose Creek 0, Ashley Ridge 0

Greenwood Christian 21, Ware Shoals 14

Greer 34, Union County 33

Hammond 48, Wilson Hall 7

Hanahan 27, Philip Simmons 17

Hart County, Ga. 63, Westside 28

Hartsville 45, North Myrtle Beach 20

Hillcrest 37, Boiling Springs 0

Hilton Head Christian Academy 53, Orangeburg Prep 0

Holly Hill Academy 30, Patrick Henry Academy 22

J.L. Mann 50, Pickens 18

John Paul II 40, Memorial Day, Ga. 6

Lakewood 14, Lake City 13

Lamar 56, Great Falls 16

Lancaster 28, Central 0

Laurence Manning Academy 26, Ben Lippen 13

Mauldin 48, Carolina High and Academy 13

Myrtle Beach 76, Darlington 0

Northwestern 28, Greenville 7

Palmetto Christian Academy 52, Conway Christian School 6

Pee Dee Academy 44, Thomas Sumter Academy 6

Porter-Gaud 41, Pinewood Prep 27

Powdersville 40, Liberty 0

Rabun County, Ga. 63, Saluda 7

Richard Winn Academy 40, Charleston Collegiate 6

Riverside 23, Southside 0

Seneca 44, Eastside 3

Silver Bluff 43, Midland Valley 0

South Aiken 13, White Knoll 7

South Mecklenburg, N.C. 17, Catawba Ridge 3

St. John's Christian Academy 27, Bethesda Academy, Ga. 8

Summerville 21, Berkeley 14

Thomas Heyward Academy 32, Hilton Head Prep 7

Timberland 18, Bishop England 10

Trinity Byrnes School 51, First Baptist 15

Wade Hampton (H) 17, Bluffton 14, OT

West Florence 53, Wilson 7

Westwood 36, Aiken 14

Whale Branch 34, Military Magnet Academy 0

Wren 53, Palmetto 0

York Comprehensive 17, Rock Hill 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Andrew Jackson vs. Gray Collegiate Academy, ccd.

Barnwell vs. North Central, ccd.

Blythewood vs. Conway, ccd.

Fox Creek vs. Lower Richland, ccd.

Richland Northeast vs. W.J. Keenan, ccd.

Ridge View vs. May River, ccd.

Strom Thurmond vs. Batesburg-Leesville, ccd.

