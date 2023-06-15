In the early 90’s, the Dallas Cowboys won three Super Bowls in four years thanks to a three-headed monster known simply as “The Triplets.”

Quarterback Troy Aikman, receiver Michael Irvin and running back Emmitt Smith led a Dallas offense that was consistently one of the tops in the NFL in scoring.

This year, Calhoun County has its own version of The Triplets that it hopes will lead them to a Class A state championship.

“I’m going into my 36th year of coaching, and this may be one of the most talented teams we have put on the field,” Calhoun County head coach Wayne Farmer said. “I’ve had some really good teams, but we were more run-oriented. This team is balanced.”

Senior quarterback Tykest Davenport was a first-team All-T&D Region selection last season after throwing for 1,590 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also rushed for 848 yards and nine touchdowns.

Christian Zachary, who recently committed to the University of Virginia, returns at receiver. He caught 35 passes last season for 939 yards and 14 touchdowns.

In the backfield, Ahmir Smith returns after rushing for 811 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.

“These guys took their lumps four years ago,” Farmer said. “It may be the most overall talent I’ve had, but there’s still a lot of work to do. You can’t win anything in the spring or summer, you still have to play.”

Farmer said much of Calhoun County’s spring practice overlapped with the ending of track season, so he and his coaches focused on the younger players entering the program.

“We wanted to help the younger guys learn those fundamentals,” Farmer said. “We got a lot of good work in, and these young guys are hungry. They’re upbeat and look good. I’m happy with where we’re at, and excited about what we can do this season.”

Farmer said the summer will be spent getting back to basics. He’s proud of the way his veteran players have taken charge in the weight room, and how the younger players are falling in line.

“These older guys are leading by example,” Farmer said. “I like the confidence and the atmosphere around this team. The focus on ‘we’ rather than the individual. They understand that we’ve been close, but nothing is given. Upper State is tough and it’s going to be a long road.”

Calhoun County finished 8-4 last season and 4-2 in region play. The Saints won the region two years ago, and played in the Upper State final against eventual state champion Christ Church.

The Saints are scheduled to open the season Aug. 18 on the road against Cross.