HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: T&D Region players take next step on signing day

While Punxsutawney Phil was busy predicting six more weeks of winter Tuesday, high school football players around the country were preparing to take the next step in their athletic careers.

National Signing Day marked the beginning of the late sign period where players having committed to different colleges and universities put pen to paper and made it official.

Russell Brunson spent the morning with friends and family as he signed to play for Wofford. The Calhoun County standout said the recruiting process was hard with a PWO (preferred walk-on) offer from South Carolina.

“I had a good time at (South) Carolina, but after weighing my options, I wanted to start my own thing,” Brunson said Tuesday. “I know I can play in the SEC, but (Wofford) has a great education and I know I’m going to play. It’s a win-win.”

While Brunson will be on scholarship at Wofford, a PWO offer does not provide scholarship assistance. He would have to pay for his first year in hopes of earning a scholarship as a sophomore.

“The coaches talked to me about being the quarterback of the defense,” Brunson said. “They said I have a raw ability, am an athlete and have the ability to do things that can’t be taught.”

Brunson called the campus its own little community and was impressed with how friendly everyone was to him. He also has a sister attending USC-Upstate, so he’s happy to have family close by. He said he will report in July.

“After we get this ring in basketball, it’s straight to the track and the weight room,” Brunson said. “I want to be in the best shape I can be when I report.”

At Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Christian Draper signed to play football at Newberry College. Draper had taken recent visits to Newberry and North Greenville, but ended up choosing the Wolves.

“(Newberry) was a little closer to home, and they have a family environment where I feel I can excel,” Draper said Tuesday. “I feel like I made the right decision. I’ve worked hard since I was a freshman, especially in the classroom, to be able to get to this moment.”

Draper, who dominated along the offensive and defensive lines for the Class A Lower State champion Red Raiders, said Newberry coaches are projecting him to help out along the offensive line in one of the guard positions.

Denmark-Olar’s TJ Williams and Orangeburg-Wilkinson’s Ricardo Sprinkle both chose to sign with South Carolina State Tuesday.

Williams, an athlete that played running back and linebacker for the Vikings this past season, said the SC State coaches made him feel at home.

“I loved the environment, the coaching staff and the players,” Williams said. “It’s close to home, and I know it’s a place where I can win a championship, but I feel like they will help me develop into more of a football player and more of a man.”

Sprinkle said signing with the Bulldogs felt like he was taking another step closer to fulfilling a dream.

“I always wanted to go to (SC) State,” Sprinkle said. “It was always in my top 3. They have a good program, and I can come in and make an impact in my hometown. The community ... everyone has helped me. Everyone believing in me and showing me support. The coaches, my mom, my teammates everyone helped, it wasn’t just me.”

Sprinkle knows taking the next step means the road gets that much tougher.

“I know it’s going to be 10-times harder now, and (coaches) will expect even more from us,” Sprinkle said. “I’m going to add that fire. I’m going to be a monster and I’m going to work 10- times harder than everybody else. (SC State) is getting a dog; it’s time to do something even bigger.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0