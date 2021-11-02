HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: T&D Region football teams prep for playoffs

During last year’s pandemic, the South Carolina High School League condensed its playoff bracket to include the top two finishers from each region.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson was a casualty last season, being left out despite finishing with a winning record in the region. It broke a string of five straight seasons where O-W played in the postseason. The Bruins finished the regular season with shutout victories over Colleton County and Lower Richland.
This year, the Bruins are back after finishing third in Region 5-AAA. Orangeburg-Wilkinson will travel to face Aynor in the first round of the Class AAA playoffs Friday night.
Aynor was ranked 10th in last week’s S.C. Prep Media Poll and finished the season with a 6-1 record. The Blue Jackets' lone loss came in region play against Dillon. They are led by running backs Ahmad Gerald and Adam Graham, and quarterback Garrison Gasque.
The Blue Jackets are notorious for running the football. In their final game of the season, a 12-6 overtime victory over Lamar, Aynor threw the ball four times.
Aynor will be without head coach Jason Allen, who is serving the second of a two-game suspension after being ejected from the Blue Jackets victory over Loris.
The Bruins have not advanced out of the first round since the 2016 season when they reached the state quarterfinals.
In Class AA, Lake Marion will travel to face Wade Hampton (Hampton) in the first round of the playoffs. The Gators dropped their first three region games, but rallied to defeat Ridgeland-Hardeeville and Burke the last two weeks to secure a spot in the postseason.
Wade Hampton (8-1) is led by quarterback Jamian Risher, who leads the Red Devils in rushing with 1,146 yards and 16 touchdowns. He’s also thrown for 685 yards and nine touchdowns.
Class A features five teams from the T&D Region, including one that can already start making plans for next week’s games.
When the bracket was first released, Calhoun County (champion of Region 3-A) was scheduled to face Military Magnet. Late last week it was reported Military Magnet would choose not to participate, giving the Saints a first-round bye.
Blackville-Hilda faces the toughest test with a road game at Lamar. The Silver Foxes played for the Class A Upper State championship a year ago and claimed the Region 2-A championship this season.
The Hawks enter the postseason on a three-game losing streak but are led by Omarion Buckmon, who leads the team in rushing and tackles.
The teams share a common opponent in McBee. The Hawks defeated the Panthers 34-16 while Lamar won 41-6.
Denmark-Olar, Branchville and Bamberg-Ehrhardt each will host an opening-round playoff game Friday night.
D-O returns to the playoffs after finishing 1-6 last season. After scoring 14 points or fewer in four games last year, the Vikings are averaging over 44 points a game this year.
Branchville will play host to Johnsonville after finishing second in Region 6-A. The Yellow Jackets' lone loss was to undefeated Bamberg-Ehrhardt. Branchville’s defense has given up less than seven points per game in each of its five wins this season.
Johnsonville enters Friday’s contest on a three-game winning streak, including a non-region victory over Latta to close out the season.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt is ranked No. 2 in the state in Class A and will open the postseason at home against Hannah-Pamplico.
B-E finished the season with a 35-21 victory over Airport. The Red Raiders are led by a rushing attack that features Quintin Banks, Quincy Bias and Nick Folk. All three scored last week against the Eagles.
Hannah-Pamplico finished fourth in Region 5-AA but was the lone team to hand Lake View a region defeat. The Raiders upset the Wild Gators behind four touchdown passes from Zander Poston.
The South Carolina Independent School Association opens its playoffs Friday night. In the Class A bracket, Calhoun Academy and Dorchester Academy will each have home games. In 8-Man, Holly Hill Academy and Andrew Jackson Academy will each be a host.
In Class A, Dorchester Academy opens the postseason against Lee Academy. The two teams did not meet in the regular season but do share a common opponent. Both teams lost to Calhoun Academy by one score.
Lee Academy had to forfeit its final game of the season against Thomas Sumter last week to COVID-19 precautions.
Calhoun Academy will face a familiar opponent in St. John’s Christian. The Cavaliers finished the season 8-1 but fell to St. John’s midway through the season. Matt Layton scored three times for CA but Kade Strickland was held to just 48 yards and no touchdowns in the loss.
In 8-Man, Holly Hill Academy opens the postseason the same way they opened the regular season, with a home game against Laurens Academy. Earlier in the year, the Raiders defeated Laurens 62-0 behind the running of Tyler Wright.
Andrew Jackson will also have a familiar opponent in Wardlaw Academy. The Warriors blanked Wardlaw 52-0 earlier in the season. Andrew Jackson is coming off its first loss of the season last week against Holly Hill Academy. If both teams win this week and next week, we could see a rematch for the 8-Man state championship.