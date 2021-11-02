HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: T&D Region football teams prep for playoffs

During last year’s pandemic, the South Carolina High School League condensed its playoff bracket to include the top two finishers from each region.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson was a casualty last season, being left out despite finishing with a winning record in the region. It broke a string of five straight seasons where O-W played in the postseason. The Bruins finished the regular season with shutout victories over Colleton County and Lower Richland.

This year, the Bruins are back after finishing third in Region 5-AAA. Orangeburg-Wilkinson will travel to face Aynor in the first round of the Class AAA playoffs Friday night.

Aynor was ranked 10th in last week’s S.C. Prep Media Poll and finished the season with a 6-1 record. The Blue Jackets' lone loss came in region play against Dillon. They are led by running backs Ahmad Gerald and Adam Graham, and quarterback Garrison Gasque.

The Blue Jackets are notorious for running the football. In their final game of the season, a 12-6 overtime victory over Lamar, Aynor threw the ball four times.

Aynor will be without head coach Jason Allen, who is serving the second of a two-game suspension after being ejected from the Blue Jackets victory over Loris.