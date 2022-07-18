HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Summer of transition for Orangeburg Prep

After losing 10 seniors from last year’s team, Orangeburg Prep is in a summer of transition before the 2022 season.

“The summer’s all about strength and conditioning,” OPS head coach Andy Palmer said. “We’ve been doing some 7-on-7 workouts, but the goal is to be in prime shape for the fall.”

In an effort to increase accountability, Palmer has put his rising seniors in charge of the underclassmen and pitted them in competitions throughout the summer.

“We’re giving our group of seniors a leadership role in the workouts,” Palmer said. “That experience in summer will hopefully carry over to when we need that leadership on the field in a game situation.”

Palmer currently has six returning starters, including Abraham Santos, who is participating in basic training over the summer and not currently with the team.

“I’m sure (Santos) is going to come back with a lot of good qualities,” Palmer said. “For our other seniors, we’re trying to get that leadership mentality under their belts.”

Orangeburg Prep players are also learning new skills off campus as they take part in camps hosted by local colleges and universities. Palmer said he encourages his players to go compete against some of the best in the state.

“When our (players) go to these camps, we know they are getting great coaching,” Palmer said. “They are also going against great athletes. If you can compete against the type of player you’re going to see at a USC or Clemson camp, then you can certainly compete against the players you will line up against on Friday night. It gives you an edge when you go up against some of the bigger boys.”

In addition to competition, Palmer said the camps are a great way for his players to get some recognition from college coaches looking to fill their classes.

While the team continues to condition and work out Palmer is counting down the days to July 28 when Orangeburg Prep is scheduled to open practice.

“This is my 20th year coaching (at Edisto and Orangeburg Prep), and every team is different,” Palmer said. “Right now, this is the 2022 team. We had some adversity last year, and had to battle back. We want to make sure we get off to a good start this year.”

Orangeburg Prep currently has 34 on the roster and Palmer said he is pleased with what he has seen. The Indians are scheduled to open the season Friday, Aug. 26, at home against Dorchester Academy.