HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Story lines abound as playoffs set to open

JayShawn Smalls returned an interception for a touchdown to help lead Hunter-Kinard-Tyler to a 14-8 victory over Ridge Spring-Monetta Friday night.

With the win, H-K-T returns to the SC High School League playoffs for the first time since the 2019 season. The Trojans will travel to face 9-1 Lewisville in the first round of the Class A playoffs.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt advanced to the Class A championship game last season, and will be try to defend its Lower State title in a first-round game at home against Latta.

Calhoun County and Denmark-Olar will both get to host first-round matchups in the Class A Upper State bracket. The Saints will face Dixie while Denmark-Olar will face McCormick. The Chiefs eliminated the Vikings from last year’s postseason.

In Class 2A Lake Marion will travel to face Woodland. The Wolverines are 9-1 on the season, with their only loss coming to undefeated Barnwell. Lake Marion finished 2-2 in region play and closed the regular season with a non-region win over Ridgeland-Hardeeville.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson is back in the Class 3A playoffs and will travel to face Beaufort. The Bruins fell to Aynor 16-14 in the first round of last year’s postseason.

Orangeburg Prep will be just a few miles down the road as they travel to face Beaufort Academy in the first round of the SCISA Class 2A playoffs. The Eagles defeated OP at home 43-14 earlier this season.

In SCISA Class A, Dorchester Academy will travel to Thomas Heyward Academy Friday. The Raiders fell at home to the Rebels 50-22 earlier this year. In another rematch, Clarendon Hall travels to face Calhoun Academy. The Cavaliers defeated the Saints 28-6 back on Oct. 21.

Holly Hill Academy’s quest for a third consecutive SCISA 8-Man championship begins Friday when they play host to Laurens Academy.

All games are scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m.