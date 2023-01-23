HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Shelley returning to coach OPS

Orangeburg Prep’s administration confirmed Monday that Don Shelley would be returning to the school as head football coach.

Shelley spent 20 years at Orangeburg Prep, beginning in 1986, and helped the Indians to six SCISA state championships. This past year, he coached Williamsburg Academy to the Class 2A state title.

“OP’s got a lot of good things going for it,” Shelley told Dennis Brunson of the High School Sports Report. “They’ve got the infrastructure there to do good things. They’ve got a lot of people who are interested in football.”

Shelley told Brunson the school made the offer through his wife Celeste who has been a teacher at the school the last three years.

“I went over there to talk to them, and they offered me a contract,” Shelley told Brunson. “I said I’d call back, and said I would come for this much. I didn’t expect them to agree to it, but they did, so I told them I was coming.”

Shelley has coached in Orangeburg County for 32 seasons, having spent 12 years at Holly Hill Academy. He helped the Raiders to two state championships and has the field at the school named for him.

Orangeburg Prep finished last season with a 3-8 record including a 54-27 loss to Shelley’s Williamsburg team.

Shelley replaces Andy Palmer who was not retained by the school.