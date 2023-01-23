 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking editor's pick alert top story

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Shelley returning to coach OPS

  • 0
NewsVu: T&D e-edition: The daily newspaper pages and much more

T&D e-edition: The daily newspaper pages and much more. Scan the QR code with your smartphone camera and tap on the link.

Orangeburg Prep’s administration confirmed Monday that Don Shelley would be returning to the school as head football coach.

Shelley spent 20 years at Orangeburg Prep, beginning in 1986, and helped the Indians to six SCISA state championships. This past year, he coached Williamsburg Academy to the Class 2A state title.

“OP’s got a lot of good things going for it,” Shelley told Dennis Brunson of the High School Sports Report. “They’ve got the infrastructure there to do good things. They’ve got a lot of people who are interested in football.”

Shelley told Brunson the school made the offer through his wife Celeste who has been a teacher at the school the last three years.

“I went over there to talk to them, and they offered me a contract,” Shelley told Brunson. “I said I’d call back, and said I would come for this much. I didn’t expect them to agree to it, but they did, so I told them I was coming.”

People are also reading…

Shelley has coached in Orangeburg County for 32 seasons, having spent 12 years at Holly Hill Academy. He helped the Raiders to two state championships and has the field at the school named for him.

Orangeburg Prep finished last season with a 3-8 record including a 54-27 loss to Shelley’s Williamsburg team.

Shelley replaces Andy Palmer who was not retained by the school.

+1 
Don Shelley

Shelley
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Breakdancing will soon be an Olympic sport

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News