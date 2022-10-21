HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Saints drop first region game, B-E gets another shutout

Ridge Spring-Monetta 36, Calhoun County 35

With the Saints lead 35-28 and less than two minutes to play, Ridge Spring-Monetta scored a touchdown on its final possession and was successful on the two-point conversion to hand Calhoun County its first region loss of the year.

Tykest Davenport threw for a touchdown and rushed for a touchdown for Calhoun County who falls to 7-2 on the season.

The Saints can still clinch Region IV next week when they travel to face Wagener-Salley. The War Eagles defeated Denmark-Olar 36-32 to remain unbeaten in region play.

Bamberg-Ehrahrdt 35, Allendale-Fairfax 0

Nick Folk rushed for two touchdowns and Chanston Crosby threw two touchdown passes as Bamberg-Ehrhardt defeated Allendale-Fairfax 35-0 Friday.

Folk opened the scoring with a 60-yard touchdown run on the Red Raiders first possession. He would add a three-yard touchdown just before the end of the first quarter. Omarion Buckmon opened the second quarter with a touchdown run and Crosby completed a 35-yard touchdown to Isaiah Johnson to make the score 28-0 at the half. In the fourth quarter Crosby closed the scoring with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Trot Sutton to make the final score 35-0. James McIntosh converted each of his five extra point attempts.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt’s defense earned its third-straight shutout as Buckmon intercepted an Allendale-Fairfax pass late in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. The Red Raiders will close the regular season at home next week against Whale Branch.

Barnwell 34, Woodland 28

Woodland quarterback Suderian Harrison rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another, but it wasn’t enough as Barnwell handed the Wolverines their first loss of the season.

Woodland was able to build a 20-14 halftime lead, but Barnwell outscored the Wolverines 13-0 in the third quarter, and built a 34-20 lead with just over seven minutes to play. Harrison’s touchdown pass and two-point conversion brought Woodland to within a score, but Barnwell was able to hold on for the win.

Woodland closes its regular season at home next week against Edisto.

Laurence Manning 54, Orangeburg Prep 14

Jay Plummer and Abraham Santos each had a rushing touchdown as Orangeburg Prep fell at Laurence Manning 54-14.

Ethan Williams recovered a fumble for the Orangeburg Prep defense and Joe Randolph added a two-point conversion for the Indians.

Orangeburg Prep travels to face Greenwood Christian in its region finale next week.

Blackville-Hilda 30, Williston-Elko 13

Omarion Kinard had two touchdown runs to help lead Blackville-Hilda to a 30-13 win over Williston-Elko Friday night.

Jaden Jackson and Wilbur Johnson each added touchdown runs for the Hawks. Defensively, Joseph Simmons had two interceptions while Cayden Stokes added an interception.

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 38, Edisto 25

Ridgeland-Hardeeville picked up its first win of the season 38-25 against Edisto. The Cougars were led by Makye Salley who had a rushing touchdown and an interception on defense.

Dylan Williams added a one-yard touchdown run for Edisto while Wesley Hallman returned a fumble for a touchdown in the loss.

Edisto will face Woodland in its season finale next week.

Calhoun Academy 28, Clarendon Hall 6

Andrew Tucker led Calhoun Academy with 179 yards rushing and a touchdown as the Cavaliers defeated Clarendon Hall 28-6 Friday.

Elliott Brown rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown while Cade Carson rushed for 51 yards and two touchdowns.

Cooper Canaday led the Cavaliers with 12 tackles and two sacks while Mason Polin had 10 tackles.

Calhoun Academy will finish its regular season at home next week against Dorchester Academy.

Whale Branch 35, Branchville 7

Lake Marion 27, Academic Magnet 7

Wagener-Salley 36, Denmark-Olar 32

Lower Richland 31, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0

St. John’s 46, Dorchester Academy 21

Patrick Henry 52, Andrew Jackson Academy 12

Estill 50, Bethune-Bowman 0