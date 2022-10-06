HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Region matchups highlight schedule

Allendale-Fairfax at Bethune-Bowman

Bethune-Bowman opened region play with a 37-18 loss at Whale Branch last week. The Mohawks were led by quarterback Derrick Simons, who completed six passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns. Jailen Avinger was the leading receiver with four catches for 144 yards and a touchdown. Mykai Void and Zamir Brothers each had seven tackles, while Void added two tackles for loss. Allendale-Fairfax played Monday, defeating Branchville to earn its first region win of the season.

Wade Hampton at Edisto

Edisto’s defense held the state’s top running back, Barnwell’s Tyler Smith, to less than 100 yards in a 42-6 loss the Warhorses last week. Tyler Robinson led the Cougars with 11 tackles, while Moe Seaton added 10 tackles in the loss. Edisto is back in region play Friday at home against Wade Hampton. The Red Devils opened region play with a 55-8 victory over Ridgeland-Hardeeville. Wade Hampton was led by quarterback Chris Terry, who threw for 175 yards and four touchdowns.

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at Williston-Elko

The Trojans and Williston-Elko each enter Friday’s game 0-3 in region play. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler fell to Blackville-Hilda last week 32-14. Williston-Elko, winless on the season, lost at home to Wagener-Salley 41-6. The Blue Devils are averaging nine points per game on offense in region play.

Bishop England at Lake Marion

Lake Marion traveled to The Citadel last week to face the No. 2 team in Class 2A Oceanside Collegiate. The Gators dropped their first region game of the season 42-8 to OCA. Quarterback Navian Hilliard had a 10-yard touchdown run to keep Lake Marion from being shut out. Bishop England enters the region matchup 1-6 after a 6-0 loss in its region opener against Timberland.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Branchville

The Red Raiders are looking to rebound after losing their first region game in nearly two years. Bamberg-Ehrhardt fell at Estill 40-6 as the defense gave up over 300 yards rushing and three touchdowns to the Wild Gators. Branchville is also looking for its first region win after falling Monday night at Allendale-Fairfax.

Dreher at Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Trailing 14-0 in the third quarter against Brookland-Cayce, Orangeburg-Wilkinson quarterback Anthony Mack completed a 22-yard touchdown pass to Horace Jacques to cut the Bearcats' lead in half. B-C scored 28 unanswered to hand O-W its first region loss 42-7. The Bruins will look to rebound Friday against Dreher. The Blue Devils opened region play with a 33-20 win over Swansea. David Epps led Dreher with two rushing touchdowns.

Wyman King Academy at Holly Hill Academy

A battle of the unbeatens in 8-man football as Wyman King Academy travels to face Holly Hill Academy Friday. The Raiders enter the game 6-0 after defeating Charleston Collegiate 56-12 last week. Tyree James led Holly Hill Academy with 78 yards and three touchdowns; he threw for a touchdown and returned an interception for a touchdown on defense. Tyler Wright added 83 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Mason Rudd and Ashby Rickenbacker each had five tackles to lead the Raider defense. The Knights are led by running back Ben Sauls, who has rushed for over 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns on the season.

OPS at Spartanburg Christian

The Indians will try to get their second win of the week after defeating Bethesda Academy 20-18 Monday. The win was the first for Orangeburg Prep this season, and it was Bethesda’s first loss. Luis Fernandez led OPS with 226 yards passing and a touchdown while Jay Plummer rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown. Emory Myers led the Orangeburg Prep defense with 10 tackles. Spartanburg Christian rushed for 376 yards and five touchdowns in a 40-6 win over Carolina Academy last week. The Warriors were led by Asante Jenkins, who had 171 yards and two touchdowns.

Lee Academy at Calhoun Academy

Calhoun Academy rushed for 209 yards and four touchdowns in a 30-14 win over Andrew Jackson Academy last week. Cade Carson led Calhoun Academy with two rushing touchdowns, eight tackles an interception and a fumble recovery on defense. The Cavaliers are 6-1 on the season, but will face unbeaten Lee Academy Friday night.

Dorchester Academy at Patrick Henry

The Raiders face Patrick Henry Friday night before finishing the season with three straight region games. Dorchester Academy had a bye last week, but defeated Dillon Christian 44-22 two weeks ago. Quarterback Caleb Bryon led Dorchester Academy with 267 yards of total offense and accounted for six touchdowns. Patrick Henry is coming off a 22-16 win over Clarendon Hall. Mikell Tucker Mathis rushed for 137 yards and a touchdown and also threw for a touchdown.

Andrew Jackson Academy at St. John’s

The move to 11-man football continues to be a tough transition as Andrew Jackson Academy dropped its fifth straight game Thursday 30-14 against Calhoun Academy. St. John’s enters the game after a bye last week. The Cavaliers defeated Conway Christian 46-14 in their last game.