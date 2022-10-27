HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Local teams have a lot on the line

Dorchester Academy at Calhoun Academy

After opening the season 5-1, Dorchester Academy has lost its last three games by a combined score of 133-43. The Raiders close the regular season on the road against Calhoun Academy. The Cavaliers defeated Clarendon Hall 28-6 last week, and with a win over Dorchester will finish second in SCISA I-A, guaranteeing a spot in the playoffs. The Cavs rushed for 285 yards and four touchdowns against the Saints, led by Andrew Tucker who had 179 yards and a touchdown.

Williston-Elko at Denmark-Olar

The Vikings will try to solidify a playoff spot when they face Williston-Elko Friday. Denmark-Olar’s chances at a share of the region championship were thwarted after a 36-32 loss to Wagener-Salley last week. Williston-Elko is looking to play spoiler as they fell to 0-5 in the region after a 30-13 loss to Blackville-Hilda last week.

Orangeburg Prep at Greenwood Christian

With a win Friday, Orangeburg Prep can finish second in SCSIA III-AA, allowing the Indians to advance to the postseason. OPS fell to Laurence Manning last week 54-14 as Abraham Santos and Jay Plummer each had rushing touchdowns. Greenwood Christian enters the game 2-5 after having two games canceled this season.

Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Lake Marion

Lake Marion clinched a spot in the Class 2A playoffs after a 27-7 win over Academic Magnet last week. The Gators will close the regular season with a non-region game against Ridgeland-Hardeeville. Navian Hilliard led the Lake Marion offense with over 400 yards passing and four touchdowns. The Jaguars earned their first win of the season last week against Edisto. They were led by Maurice Brown who threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 90 yards and three touchdowns.

Jefferson Davis Academy at Holly Hill Academy

Holly Hill Academy is attempting to complete a third-consecutive unbeaten regular season. The Raiders earned a forfeit win over Holy Trinity last week and will conclude the regular season at home against Jefferson Davis Academy. The two teams met earlier in the season as Holly Hill earned a 76-40 victory. The 40 points is the most allowed by Holly Hill this season. Jefferson Davis currently has seven players with at least 150 rushing yards this season.

Swansea at Orangeburg-Wilkinson

In three region losses, Orangeburg-Wilkinson has managed 14 total points. They scored 28 in a two-point victory over Dreher a few weeks ago. The Bruins are in a must-win situation Friday night if they have any chance of advancing to the Class 3A playoffs. Swansea enters the game 0-4 in region play after being shut out by Brookland-Cayce last week.

Ridge Spring-Monetta at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler

Ridge Spring-Monetta played spoiler against Calhoun County last week, defeating the Saints 36-35. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler is coming off a bye week and will look to finish the season on a high note with a victory. The Trojans can finish the season 5-5 with a win, a far cry from the 0-8 record suffered a year ago.

Bethune-Bowman at Branchville

This game is for bragging rights as both teams have struggled this season. Bethune-Bowman enters the game 1-8 and 0-4 in region play. Derrick Simons has been a bright spot for the Mohawks, throwing for over 1,300 yards and rushing for nearly 400 yards. Branchville enters the game at 1-7 and is also winless in the region.

Edisto at Woodland

Woodland suffered its first loss of the season last week as the Wolverines fell at Barnwell 34-28. Shrine Bowl selection Suderian Harrison rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another in the loss. Edisto opened the season 4-2 before losing its first three region games. After falling behind 32-7 last week, the Cougars outscored Ridgeland-Hardeeville 18-6 over the last two quarters in a 38-25 loss.

Whale Branch at Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Second-place in Region VII will be on the line when Whale Branch travels to face Bamberg-Ehrhardt. The winner of Friday’s game will get to host at least one playoff game in the Class A playoffs. The Red Raiders have posted three-straight shutouts after a 40-6 loss to Estill earlier this season. Whale Branch is averaging nearly 200 yards of total offense per game.