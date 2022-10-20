HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Local teams fighting for playoff position

Allendale-Fairfax at Bamberg-Erhardt

Bamberg-Ehrhardt is coming off of a 53-0 shutout win over Bethune-Bowman where the defense forced five turnovers. B-E quarterback Chanston Crosby completed touchdown passes to Anthony Williams and Aiden Bunch. Running back Nick Folk who rushed for two touchdowns. A-F are coming off of a 21-0 loss to Whale Branch.

Estill at Bethune-Bowman

Bethune-Bowman is looking to stop a three-game losing streak as they play host to Estill. The Gators are 7-1 on the year after a 51-12 win over Branchville last week.

Branchville at Whale Branch

Branchville’s Philijuan Saldano had a rushing touchdown in the Yellow Jackets 51-12 loss to Estill. The Yellow Jackets will try to get their first region win at Whale Branch.

Ridge Spring-Monetta at Calhoun County

Calhoun County tries to keep pace in the region as they play host to Ridge Spring-Monetta. The Saints are currently tied atop the standings with Wagener-Salley after defeating Blackville-Hilda 32-20. Justen Brunson rushed for three touchdowns while Tykest Davenport added two touchdowns. R S-M are 2-6 and are coming off of a 20-3 loss to Wagner-Salley.

Denmark-Olar at Wagner-Salley

Denmark-Olar tries to hand Wagener-Salley its first region loss Friday night on the road. The Vikings still have an outside shot at making it a three-way tie at the top of the region standings. Keithan Washington led D-O with 164 yards rushing and two touchdowns and threw for another in a 39-28 win over H-K-T.

Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Edisto

Edisto will try to keep its playoff hopes alive as they play host to Ridgeland-Hardeeville. The Cougars had a bye last week after suffering a 30-7 loss to Wade Hampton. Dylan Williams threw for a touchdown and had an interception on defense. Quamar Felder had 12 tackles and two tackles for loss. Ridgeland-Hardeeville is still looking for its first win of the season.

Lake Marion at Academic Magnet

The Gators put up points through the air last week, but fell to Timberland 38-30. Quarterback Navian Hilliard completed 20-of-35 for 332 yards and three touchdowns. Receiver Deiquan Montgomery had six catches for 113 yards and a touchdown while Jaylin Davis had five catches for 100 yards. On defense, Davis led the Gators with 13 tackles including three tackles for loss. Academic Magnet are 5-2 and coming off of a loss 52-0 against Oceanside Collegiate Academy.

Orangeburg Wilkinson at Lower Richland

The Bruins are looking to stay in playoff contention as they go on the road to face Lower Richland. O-W’s last game was a 38-7 away loss to Gilbert. The Bruins lone score came from a Horace Jacques 20-yard run. Lower Richland is coming off of a 42-13 win over Swansea.

Andrew Jackson at Patrick Henry

Andrew Jackson Academy picked up its first win since the transition back to 11-man football. The Warriors rallied to defeat Dillon Christian 20-14. Andrew Jackson Academy travels to face Patrick Henry Academy Friday.

Calhoun Academy at Clarendon Hall

Andrew Tucker led the Cavaliers with 187 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Elliott Brown had a rushing touchdown, Connor Hayes threw for 78 yards and a touchdown to Cade Carson. William Felder returned a punt 82 yards for a touchdown. Clarendon Hall’s previous game was a 40-24 win over Dorchester Academy. Saints’ running back Darius Aiken rushed for 214 yards and four touchdowns.

Holly Hill Academy at Holy Trinity

Holly Hill Academy had a bye last week, and will travel to face Holy Trinity Friday. The two teams met to start the season with the Raiders getting a 70-12 victory.

Orangeburg Prep at Laurence Manning

Labeled as WACH FOX 57 Friday Night Rival’s game of the week, Orangeburg Prep will play Laurence Manning. Last week, the Indians fell to Williamsburg Academy 54-27. During the loss, Luis Fernandez threw for 114 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for a touchdown. Walt Mims threw for 55 yards and a touchdown. Preston Wells rushed for a touchdown as Austin Hall and Addison O’Cain each caught a touchdown pass.

Coastal Homeschool at Harvest Christian Academy

The Hawks earned their second win of the year with a 66-20 victory over Orangeburg Christian Academy. Quarterback Hayden McClung led the Hawks with nearly 500 yards of total offense and eight touchdowns. The game will be played Saturday at Bray Park.