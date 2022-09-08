HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: OPS looks for 1st win; O-W is host to Barnwell

Orangeburg Prep at Florence Christian

Orangeburg Prep quarterback Luis Fernandez threw for 184 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown in the Indians' 41-36 loss to Northside Christian last week. Preston Wells led the OPS defense with 12 tackles and two tackles for loss. Orangeburg Prep (0-2) will travel to face Florence Christian. The Eagles fell to 0-3 last week with a 24-13 loss at Williamsburg Academy.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Blackville-Hilda

After taking their first loss of the season, the Red-Raiders will try to bounce back against the Blackville-Hilda Fighting Hawks. B-E had its 18-game regular-season win streak broken, and fell to third the Class A media poll, after a loss to Barnwell. The Red Raiders gave up 180 yards rushing to Warhorse running back Tyler Smith. B-E has not lost back-to-back games since 2013. The Fighting Hawks are seeking their first win of the season after falling to Allendale-Fairfax last week.

Bethune-Bowman at Academic Magnet

Bethune-Bowman is vying for its first win as they travel to face Academic Magnet. The Mohawks fell 30-22 last week against Hunter-Kinard-Tyler. Quarterback Derrick Simons threw for 226 yards and two touchdowns. Jailen Avinger had 136 yards receiving and a touchdown while Jaquil Mack also caught at touchdown. Bethune-Bowman is facing its third Class 2A opponent this season (Pelion and Woodland) Academic Magnet will try to improve to 3-0 after defeating Burke 27-6 last week.

Branchville vs. Williston-Elko

Branchville fell to 0-2 after a 53-22 loss against Colleton Prep last week. The Yellow Jackets will be at home Friday against Williston-Elko. The Blue Devils had a bye last week after dropping their first two games to Barnwell and Edisto.

Calhoun County at Burke

Calhoun County improved to 2-1 last week with a 32-23 victory over Battery Creek. The Saints were led by running back Ahmir Smith, who rushed for 206 yards and three touchdowns. Burke fell to Academic Magnet 27-6 last week.

Denmark-Olar vs. Allendale-Fairfax

Denmark-Olar quarterback Keithan Washington completed 7-of-12 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 88 yards and three touchdowns in a 47-7 victory over St. John’s. On defense, Tykeem Ross led the Vikings with 12 tackles, including three for loss. Allendale-Fairfax defeated Blackville-Hilda 28-14 to earn its first win of the season.

Edisto at Estill

Edisto tries to get its third straight win after a 16-0 victory over Columbia last week. Omarion Holman led the Cougars with 123 yards rushing and a touchdown. Terrell Thomas had nine tackles and two interceptions for Edisto. Estill fell to Wade Hampton last week. The Gators are led by quarterback Xavier Garvin, who has thrown for six touchdowns and rushed for 176 yards and two touchdowns.

HKT vs. Military Magnet

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (2-1) doubled its win total from last year with a 30-22 victory over Bethune-Bowman last week. The Trojans are at home against Military Magnet Friday. The Eagles are led by running back Jamaree Waters, who has rushed for 266 yards and a touchdown.

Lake Marion at Manning

Lake Marion improved to 2-1 after a 35-14 win over Wagener-Salley last week. The Gators were led by running back Zayvion Washington, who rushed for 174 yards and a touchdown. Lake Marion’s defense was led by Touchdown Club Defensive Player of the Week Damarcus Gavin, who had 12 tackles and two sacks. Manning remained unbeaten after defeating East Clarendon 43-0 last week.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson vs Barnwell

Orangeburg-Wilkinson is playing its second consecutive ranked opponent after falling 35-8 to South Florence last week. South Florence is currently ranked fourth in the latest Class 4A media poll. This week, the Bruins face third-ranked Barnwell at home Friday night. The Warhorses defeated Bamberg-Ehrhardt last week. Tyler Smith led Barnwell with 205 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Andrew Jackson Academy vs. Dorchester Academy

Andrew Jackson Academy made its return to 11-man football two weeks ago with a 43-16 loss to Clarendon Hall. The Warriors had a bye last week in order to prepare for the unbeaten Dorchester Academy Raiders (3-0). Dorchester Academy defeated Conway Christian 42-20 as quarterback Caleb Byron threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns.

Calhoun Academy at Patrick Henry

Calhoun Academy suffered a third straight loss to St. John’s Christian after a 14-8 setback last week. The Cavaliers were led by Andrew Tucker, who rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown. Mason Polin led Calhoun Academy with eight tackles as the defense recorded a safety. Patrick Henry suffered its first loss last week against Lee Academy. The Patriots are led by quarterback Hugh Fairey, who has thrown for 230 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 169 yards and a touchdown.

Holly Hill Academy at Faith Christian

Holly Hill Academy has hit the 70-point mark in each of its first two games after a 78-40 win over Jefferson Davis Academy last week. The Raiders were led by Tyler Wright, who rushed for 306 yards and five touchdowns and threw a 94-yard touchdown pass. Ashton Soles intercepted two passes and returned one for a touchdown and Tyree James rushed for two touchdowns, returned an interception for a touchdown and returned a punt for a touchdown. After getting a forfeit win last week, Faith Christian enters the game with a 1-1 record.