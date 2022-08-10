HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Edisto continues to build toward success

Edisto head coach Preston Deaver continues to try and change the culture of a program that last celebrated a winning season in 2019.

“Success takes time,” Deaver said. “There are no shortcuts to success. We make sure our kids understand that they have to earn everything.”

Deaver was 6-5 in his first season at Edisto, but went winless in 2020 before winning two games last season. Now, in his fourth year, Deaver hopes to continue building toward a winning program.

“We got a great group of kids,” Deaver said. “They work hard and do everything we’ve asked them to do. They’re competing every day. Our message right now is: Today is the most important day, and the next rep is the most important rep. Be the best version of yourself.”

Deaver is pleased with the number of players on this year’s roster. He said he has players who participate in ROTC as well as the band.

“We had 23 workouts this summer and most of our kids didn’t miss any, they are committed,” Deaver said.

With spring practice, summer workouts and 7-on-7s, Deaver said he feels his team is getting better.

“We’re trying to teach them to compete and have confidence,” Deaver said. “They have been compliant with everything we’re doing as a way of changing the culture. To win, we know we have to claw, scratch and do whatever it takes.”

The Cougars are led by a couple of juniors in Wesley Hallman and Taylen Clinkscales. Hallman looks to anchor the offensive and defensive lines while Clinkscales will line up a multiple positions on both offense and defense.

“(Wesley) has played a lot since he was a freshman, and now as a junior he’s had a great offseason,” Deaver said. “He’s starting to turn the corner at practice and in the weight room.”

Clinkscales, who also competes on the Edisto track team, has added some weight as he makes the move from safety to corner.

“(Taylen) doesn’t miss a workout,” Deaver said. “He’s going to play in a lot of spots for us this year. He’s learning the game of football and learning to lead by example.”

Edisto opens the 2022 season on the road against the defending Class A Lower State champion Bamberg-Ehrhardt. The Cougars region features three teams currently ranked in the High School Sports Report Preseason Top 15, including top-ranked Barnwell.

The Cougars travel to face Bamberg-Ehrhardt on Friday, Aug. 19.