HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Calhoun County working hard for new shot at title

Calhoun County senior Justen Brunson calls last year’s third-round playoff game against Southside Christian “a blur.”

The Saints fell to the eventual Class A state champion 28-6. Since the loss, Brunson said his team’s main focus is finding a way to get back to that game, and make sure there’s a different outcome.

“We’re coming out to work, just trying to get better day by day,” Brunson said. “We’re trying to fix those little mistakes, I’m just trying to play my role and do my part on and off the field.”

According to Calhoun County head coach Wayne Farmer, the work began in January with a return to the weight room. That work has continued on the field through the spring and summer as the Saints get ready to open the 2022 season Aug. 19 at home against Cross.

“The kids are working really hard, it’s been a grind,” Farmer said.

Farmer is entering his fifth season as head coach of the Saints, and 25th season as a head coach in the state. During that time, he’s had four 10-win seasons and won three region championships, including last year with Calhoun County. He says this year’s Saints team may be the most athletic he’s ever coached.

“We have a number of receivers that will be able to stretch the field, and that will make it hard for defenses to stop our run game,” Farmer said.

Marquez Davenport moves from the running back position to quarterback this season. Davenport played quarterback as a freshmen but was the backup to senior Russell Brunson last year.

“(Marquez) has taken control of the offense and shown a lot of leadership,” Farmer said. “He has the experience and the confidence in him. He’s also part of my 4x100 relay team, so if he gets in the open field, he can really run.”

Davenport said he had fun last season at running back but was willing to make the move in order to help his team win.

“I want to do whatever it takes to win,” Davenport said. “I was able to go to some camps this summer to work on technique.”

As the Saints continue to prepare for the season opener, Farmer said he’s interested in the youth he has along the offensive and defensive lines. Four-year starter Gabriel Golden returns to anchor the offensive line along with Jayden Wright.

Brunson is an athlete that Farmer plans to use in a lot of different ways. During a recent scrimmage, he played receiver, defensive back and was the long snapper on punts and PATs. It was recently announced that Brunson would be invited to participate in the Offense-Defense All-American Bowl being held in Arlington Dec. 19-22.

“There’s a lot of good leadership on this team, and they want to win,” Farmer said. “You don’t have to tell them to do things, they are taking the initiative whether in the weight room or on the field.”

Calhoun County finished first in Region III last season, but a recent High School Sports Report preseason poll left the Saints out of the Top 14.

“We saw the rankings,” Farmer said. “I like preseason rankings, we’re not even in the Top 15 but that’s fine. We won our region last year, it’s about how you finish at the end of the season. We have three goals. Our immediate goal is to win our first game, our second goal is to win region and our ultimate goal is to win the state championship.”