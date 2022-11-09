HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: HHA routs Richard Winn 72-14

HOLLY HILL -- Holly Hill Academy will look to win its third-consecutive SCISA 8-Man state championship after defeating Richard Winn Academy 72-14 Wednesday in Holly Hill.

The Raiders, who have won 37-straight games, will face either Wyman King Academy or Faith Christian Friday, Nov. 18 at a site determined by SCISA.

Holly Hill jumped out to a 32-0 lead in the first quarter, and led 64-6 at the half. The Raiders finished with 490 yards of total offense compared to 126 yards from Richard Winn.

Tyree James led Holly Hill with 269 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Tyler Wright added 175 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Ax Wolpert rushed for 35 yards and a touchdown while Davin Walling added a touchdown run.

Defensively, Walling led the Raiders with six tackles including a tackle for loss. Wright had five tackles, two tackles for loss and two interceptions; Dylan Rivera had five tackles and an interception; Jeremiah Frasier had three tackles including two tackles for loss; Ashton Soles had four tackles; Wolpert had four tackles; Mason Rudd had four tackles and Camdin Harmon had an interception.