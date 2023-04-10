Holly Hill Academy announced the hiring of Andy Palmer as its new head football coach and athletics director.

“The process of selecting the right (AD) has been a long, strategic and deliberate process,” Head of School Brandy Mullennax said in a letter to HHA faculty and staff. “I wanted to ensure that the candidate chosen not only possessed a passion for sports but also for education.”

In the letter, Mullenax said the process began in March. She brought on an advisory committee to “provide valuable input to identify the most qualified candidate.”

Mullenax said the school and committee screened 72 applicants before landing on Palmer.

“This person needed to have a keen understanding of the development of young athletes, in-depth knowledge of all sports, SCISA experience and exemplify a high standard for leadership, integrity and commitment.”

Palmer spent the last seven seasons as head football coach at Orangeburg Prep. It was announced in January that former OPS head football coach Don Shelley would be returning to the school next season.

“God opens doors in various places,” Palmer said of the Holly Hill Academy job.

Prior to Orangeburg Prep, Palmer spent 13 seasons at Edisto, where he coached multiple sports and handled the job of athletics director. Palmer said he was able to meet with a few of the current Holly Hill Academy players, but hopes to have a more formal introduction when the students return from Spring Break Monday, April 17.

The Holly Hill Academy job became open when Michael Nelson announced his intentions to take over as head football coach and athletics director at Dorchester Academy.

Nelson spent three years as head coach, winning 38 consecutive games and three straight SCISA 8-Man state championships.

“(Holly Hill) is already doing some great things,” Palmer said. “I hope to continue to build on what they have accomplished and add a little of my own flavor. I’m excited for this group of seniors who have the chance to go four-for-four in state championships.”

Nelson takes over a Dorchester Academy team that finished 5-6 last season and 0-4 in region play. The Raiders won five of their first six games but dropped their last five, including a playoff loss to Thomas Heyward Academy.

“I met with the (Dorchester) team a few weeks ago and let them know what my expectations are going to be,” Nelson said.

The Raiders gave up nearly 42 points per game in their four region losses.

Both coaches said they plan to schedule some time in May for spring practices before going into summer workouts.