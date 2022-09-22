HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: OPS, CA prepare to renew rivalry

The Orangeburg Prep and Calhoun Academy rivalry means a lot to both communities.

Calhoun Academy head coach Todd Layton spent more than a decade at OPS.

“Both teams are real familiar with each other,” Layton said. “I'm sure both teams will give their best effort Friday night. I've got friends over there too; I still live in Orangeburg. It makes it fun.”

Due to the pandemic, the teams have not met since 2020, when Orangeburg Prep defeated Calhoun Academy 57-6.

“They've grown up knowing each other and a lot of our kids live out that way,” OPS head coach Andy Palmer said. “They’ve known each other probably their whole life. They look forward to playing against one another.”

The Cavaliers (4-1) enter the game after a 42-8 win over Dillon Christian last week. Layton credits the quality start to the experience of his seniors.

“Our seniors have shown a lot of good leadership,” Layton said. “These guys work hard, not just during the summer. Most of these kids have been in our system since the sixth grade. Just the familiarity of the system and how we do things,” Layton said.

The way the Cavaliers are doing things this season is by running the football and playing defense. Elliott Brown and Andrew Tucker combined to rush for 164 yards and four touchdowns against Dillon Christian. Cade Carson led Calhoun with eight tackles while Chase Strickland had seven tackles and three sacks.

“The more we prepare, the more confidence we have,” Layton said. “We do feel good about where we are, but we got a lot of work to do. We haven't hit on all cylinders yet. Hopefully, this Friday night we can.”

Orangeburg Prep enters the Friday’s matchup with an 0-4 record. The Indians gave up 365 yards rushing in a 43-14 loss to Beaufort Academy last week. Palmer expects Calhoun Academy to test his defense Friday.

“We’re going to have to be strong on the defensive line, strong at linebacker, and make tackles in the secondary,” Palmer said “We'll get our best 11 on the field and see if we can get a stop or two.”

Palmer said his team is building momentum going into Friday’s game.

“We're trying to get better in practice every day, and we're trying to have fun doing it,” Palmer said. “We compete all the time. We can translate wins in practice, wins during the day at school, and we can take them to a Friday night,” Palmer said.

“If we can get a few stops on defense, and get some confidence there, our kids feel like they can make plays on offense,” Palmer said. “We will try to use some of our team’s speed this week and see what we can do with it and go from there. Our kids have really, really worked hard.”

“It’ll be a great environment. You know t our fans travel well, our students travel well so it'll be a packed house on both sides and kids are excited for it,” Palmer said.

Layton called Orangeburg Prep the most physical, largest and most skilled team his Cavaliers have faced this season.

“They are very explosive and have some good weapons,” Layton said. “We have to be able to control the line of scrimmage, limit mistakes and win the turnover battle. It’s just football, the team that tackles the best and blocks the best usually wins the game.”

Calhoun Academy will play host to Orangeburg Prep at 7:30 p.m. Friday.