HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: O-W falls at White Knoll

The Chris Carter Era opened Friday in familiar fashion against an opponent Orangeburg-Wilkinson has never defeated in its history.

The winless streak continued in a 21-12 loss to Class 5A White Knoll in the Wolf’s Den.

The Bruins trailed 14-0 minutes into the fourth quarter as Jesse Ross scored two of his three touchdowns for the Timberwolves.

After White Knoll was stopped short on fourth down deep inside Orangeburg-Wilkinson territory, Anthony Mack completed a 90-yard touchdown pass with 7:21 left in the game.

The Timberwolves answered nearly five minutes left with a scoring drive capped by Ross’ second rushing touchdown and third score overall.

With 1:34 left, Mack found a wide open Traquann Young downfield for a touchdown. The Bruins did not make the two-point conversion, but recovered the onside kick.

On fourth down, Mack's Hail Mary pass to the end zone was intercepted by White Knoll which ran out the remaining 26 seconds.

The Bruins’ head coach was the first person from either team at midfield for the post-game handshake. Despite the loss, Carter saw positives from the closer outcome compared to last year to his team’s resiliency.

“We made a few mistakes there, some of which I take on as getting guys on and off the field,” he said. “I think for the most part, our guys fought real hard. Last year, this team beat them 31-12. Our defense played well. We’ve just got to kind of get some things going on the offensive side of the ball, executing a little bit more, a lot more, and I think we’ll be okay.”

O-W plays its home opener next week against W.J. Keenan.