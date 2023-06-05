Bethune-Bowman head football coach Cody McNeal said he was running out of equipment trying to outfit his guys during spring football practice.

"Our goal (this spring) was growth," McNeal said. "We currently have 37, including the eighth-graders, which is one of the biggest teams in school history."

The Mohawks recently concluded their spring practices with an inter-squad scrimmage. Bethune-Bowman athletics director Fred Styles said it had been more than a decade since the team was able to have such an event.

"The assistants have done a great job of getting out and recruiting," McNeal said. "We have 24 on the field and 10 eighth graders, who will be ninth graders at the end of the week, waiting in the wings. We're loving every minute of it."

Along with added numbers, McNeal praised his team's work in the weight room.

"We've done a great job of building strength, our linemen have been fantastic in the weight room," McNeal said. "Most of our starters play three sports, so they're always out doing something. We've spent this spring working on becoming a team."

McNeal led Bethune-Bowman to a 1-9 record in his first season including an 0-5 record in region play. Beginning his second season, he said the team has done a better job of getting to know his style and what he expects.

"The numbers are there, despite the losses," McNeal said. "That first year, the team was testing me and I was testing them. We knew there would be an acclimation process."

The Mohawks return a number of playmakers including quarterback Derrick Simons who threw for over 1,500 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. His two favorite targest also return in Jailen (34 catches, 654 yards and three touchdowns) and Jordan (23 catches, 441 yards and four touchdowns) Avinger.

"We have a core group of 14 seniors, and you can hear them talk," McNeal said. "I have them lead by example every day, I love each one of them. We've spent hours together in the weight room, playing other sports and watching film, they are always there for us, and we're always there for them."

As the Mohawks enter the summer months, the goal for McNeal is to hold the numbers while trying to get better.

"This summer is going to be spent getting bigger, faster and stronger," McNeal said. "I want us to be mentally prepared for the season, because we expect it to be a grind."