HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Local players selected for All-Star game

Rosters were released Wednesday for the Touchstone Energy Cooperative North-South game to be held Saturday, Dec. 10 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium at Myrtle Beach High School.

Three players from the T&D Region have been selected to play in the game. Denmark-Olar’s Keithan Washington was selected to play for the North squad while Lake Marion’s Jaylin Davis and Bamberg-Ehrhardt’s Omarion Buckmon were selected for the South squad.

Washington, a quarterback and defensive back for the Vikings, was listed as a receiver on the roster that was released Wednesday. Washington has thrown for 812 yards and six touchdowns this season while rushing for 1,156 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also has returned a kick for a touchdown.

Davis, who plays multiple positions for the Gators, is listed as a tight-end and long snapper on the South roster. Davis currently has 45 catches on the season for 524 yards and six touchdowns. On defense, he has 65 tackles including 10 tackles for loss, six sacks, two interceptions and two defensive touchdowns.

Buckmon is a linebacker and running back for the Red Raiders, and is listed as a linebacker on the roster that was released. He currently has 565 yards rushing and eight touchdowns on offense along with 39 tackles, two sacks and a pass break up on defense.

In addition to the players, Bamberg-Ehrhardt assistant coach Gene Williams is listed as an assistant on the South team.

The North-South game is in its 75th year with only the 2020 game being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The North leads the all-time series 40-31-2, but the South has won each of the last three matchups.