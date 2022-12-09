HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Local players enjoy North-South experience

Three local football players have spent the week training with some of the best talent in the state as they prepare for the annual Touchstone Cooperative Energy Bowl.

The bowl, formally known as the North-South game, will be played Saturday at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach. Denmark-Olar’s Keithan Washington, Bamberg-Ehrhardt’s Omarion Buckmon and Lake Marion’s Jaylin Davis will each be participating.

“This is an amazing experience,” Davis said this week. “There are a lot of people at home right now, but we get another opportunity to play.”

Davis, who will be playing for the South squad, said he spent much of the practices working at the tight end and H-back positions. He also handled some of the long snapping duties.

Davis finished the season with 55 catches, 667 yards and seven touchdowns for the Gators. He also added seven pancake blocks on offense. He was named All-Region and All-State.

“My goal is to continue to get better,” Davis said. “I want to show that I can play at this level of competition against guys with Division I (scholarship) offers.”

Buckmon will join Davis on the South team. The B-E senior said coaches have been working his at linebacker and as a member of the punt team.

“This is a great opportunity,” Buckmon said. “Our team has really come together to share techniques, and get tips from the other coaches.”

Buckmon, who was named All-Region and All-State, said he wants to use Saturday’s game as a chance to show people he can play at a high level.

Washington, who played quarterback and defensive back for the Vikings this season, will be a part of the North team. The senior quickly made friends with teammates prior to the team’s first practice.

“On the first day, I met some really cool people,” Washington said. “It’s like we were brothers. When we finally hit the practice field, everything ran smooth.”

As a quarterback, Washington threw for 1,234 yards and 14 touchdowns while rushing for 1,775 yards and 29 touchdowns. He said he wanted to play for his community of Denmark, and let younger players know that you don’t need a big school to be recognized.

“Sometimes, you’re looked at as a role model,” Washington said. “It’s tough, you have to watch what you do and try to have a clean mindset.”

Washington, who has offers from Newberry, Catawba and Carson-Newman, said it felt good to put on pads again after losing in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.

“It’s great, playing with some of the best guys (in the state),” Washington said. “I just want to go out and have fun, and maybe score a touchdown.”

The players were on the practice field Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. They also got a chance to take some kids to Target and shop for Christmas. The Touchstone Cooperative Energy Bowl will kick off at 12:30 p.m. South Carolina’s Mr. Football will be crowned at halftime.